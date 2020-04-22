Apple's 2019-released iPad mini is on sale at up to a $100 discount in multiple variants

Apple Tablets Deals

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Apr 22, 2020, 6:54 AM
After unveiling the second-gen iPhone SE a little later than Apple reportedly planned at first, the company may need to delay its 5G-enabled iPhone 12 family and next-gen iPad Pro as well. Meanwhile, we could still see both a sequel to the budget-friendly iPad 10.2 and a radically redesigned iPad Air released this fall, but there are no words on an impending announcement of an upgraded iPad mini.

Although the fifth-gen 7.9-incher is already more than a year old, we're not exactly shocked to hear radio silence on the iPad mini 6 speculation station. After all, it took Apple almost four years to revise the 2015-released iPad mini 4, which made a 2020 introduction of a new diminutive model seem highly unlikely right off the bat. 

Besides, it's not like 2019's iPad mini 5 has any sort of stiff competition on the horizon in the sub-$400 tablet segment, not to mention how the cool deals and substantial discounts are starting to pile up. Amazon's latest sale brings back some of the best discounts previously available on several different configurations while taking one particular variant down to a new all-time low price.

We're talking about the Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) with 256 gigs of internal storage space in silver, which normally costs $549, dropping for a no doubt limited time to as little as $449.99. That's a whopping $99.01 off list, representing a solid 18 percent markdown, but you might want to hurry and order this bad boy as soon as possible... and then wait at least a couple of weeks to have it delivered to your doorstep, as it's currently backordered and set to return in stock on May 4.

If you can't wait that long, the space gray-coated 64GB Wi-Fi-only version is available to "ship in 1-2 days" at the time of this writing at a humbler but still decent $49.01 price cut. The exact same discount applies to the silver 64 GB-er and space gray 256 gig model, both of which are unfortunately also backordered and available for deliveries no earlier than mid-May. 

Curiously enough, almost every single cellular-enabled variant is listed as out of stock, with a silver flavor of the 256GB storage configuration up for grabs at its regular price and therefore definitely not worth your attention.

Related phones

iPad mini (2019)
Apple iPad mini (2019) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.5
 Read Full Review
  • Display 7.9 inches
    2048 x 1536 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera)
    7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 256GB,
  • Battery 5058 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 13.x

