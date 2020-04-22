Apple's 2019-released iPad mini is on sale at up to a $100 discount in multiple variants
Besides, it's not like 2019's iPad mini 5 has any sort of stiff competition on the horizon in the sub-$400 tablet segment, not to mention how the cool deals and substantial discounts are starting to pile up. Amazon's latest sale brings back some of the best discounts previously available on several different configurations while taking one particular variant down to a new all-time low price.
We're talking about the Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) with 256 gigs of internal storage space in silver, which normally costs $549, dropping for a no doubt limited time to as little as $449.99. That's a whopping $99.01 off list, representing a solid 18 percent markdown, but you might want to hurry and order this bad boy as soon as possible... and then wait at least a couple of weeks to have it delivered to your doorstep, as it's currently backordered and set to return in stock on May 4.
If you can't wait that long, the space gray-coated 64GB Wi-Fi-only version is available to "ship in 1-2 days" at the time of this writing at a humbler but still decent $49.01 price cut. The exact same discount applies to the silver 64 GB-er and space gray 256 gig model, both of which are unfortunately also backordered and available for deliveries no earlier than mid-May.
Curiously enough, almost every single cellular-enabled variant is listed as out of stock, with a silver flavor of the 256GB storage configuration up for grabs at its regular price and therefore definitely not worth your attention.