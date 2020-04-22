Apple's 2019-released iPad mini is on sale at up to a $100 discount in multiple variants





Although the fifth-gen 7.9-incher is already more than a year old, we're not exactly shocked to hear radio silence on the iPad mini 6 speculation station. After all, it took Apple almost four years to revise the 2015-released iPad mini 4, which made a 2020 introduction of a new diminutive model seem highly unlikely right off the bat.



We're talking about the Wi-Fi-only iPad mini (2019) with 256 gigs of internal storage space in silver, which normally costs $549, dropping for a no doubt limited time to as little as $449.99. That's a whopping $99.01 off list, representing a solid 18 percent markdown, but you might want to hurry and order this bad boy as soon as possible... and then wait at least a couple of weeks to have it delivered to your doorstep, as it's currently backordered and set to return in stock on May 4.



If you can't wait that long, the space gray-coated 64GB Wi-Fi-only version is available to "ship in 1-2 days" at the time of this writing at a humbler but still decent $49.01 price cut. The exact same discount applies to the silver 64 GB-er and space gray 256 gig model, both of which are unfortunately also backordered and available for deliveries no earlier than mid-May.



Curiously enough, almost every single cellular-enabled variant is listed as out of stock, with a silver flavor of the 256GB storage configuration up for grabs at its regular price and therefore definitely not worth your attention.