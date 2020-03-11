All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon





As such, even third-party deals at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have proven relatively uncommon and generally unattractive over the last 12 months or so. While we wouldn't exactly call the latest sale earth-shattering either, it's certainly nice to see all four main iPad mini (2019) variants discounted by a flat 50 bucks in multiple different paint jobs.



What you need to do to activate these decent promotions is choose "free no-rush shipping" at checkout on Amazon right now. That means you probably won't receive your brand-new 7.9-inch slate within 24 or 48 hours of placing your order, but unless you insist on owning a Wi-Fi-only 64GB model in a silver hue, which is currently out of stock and estimated to return in a month or so, you won't have to wait very long for the e-commerce giant to deliver your iPad mini (5th Gen) either.



Keep in mind that the gold-coated 64GB version with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity is listed at the time of this writing as completely unavailable, while the LTE-enabled 256 gig iPad mini 5 in silver is only marked down by a measly 19 bucks for some reason.



All the other storage configurations and color options are on sale at $50 less than usual, so you're free to choose between 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a trio of hues including space gray, gold, and silver.



Last but not least, you can go for an iPad mini 5 capable of tapping into the high-speed 4G LTE networks of the nation's big four wireless service providers or settle for a Wi-Fi-only model available at a significantly lower price. You'll be getting a beautiful Retina display with True Tone support and a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels across the board, as well as Apple A12 Bionic processing power, excellent battery life, and an always reliable Touch ID fingerprint sensor.