All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon
What you need to do to activate these decent promotions is choose "free no-rush shipping" at checkout on Amazon right now. That means you probably won't receive your brand-new 7.9-inch slate within 24 or 48 hours of placing your order, but unless you insist on owning a Wi-Fi-only 64GB model in a silver hue, which is currently out of stock and estimated to return in a month or so, you won't have to wait very long for the e-commerce giant to deliver your iPad mini (5th Gen) either.
Keep in mind that the gold-coated 64GB version with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity is listed at the time of this writing as completely unavailable, while the LTE-enabled 256 gig iPad mini 5 in silver is only marked down by a measly 19 bucks for some reason.
All the other storage configurations and color options are on sale at $50 less than usual, so you're free to choose between 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a trio of hues including space gray, gold, and silver.
Last but not least, you can go for an iPad mini 5 capable of tapping into the high-speed 4G LTE networks of the nation's big four wireless service providers or settle for a Wi-Fi-only model available at a significantly lower price. You'll be getting a beautiful Retina display with True Tone support and a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels across the board, as well as Apple A12 Bionic processing power, excellent battery life, and an always reliable Touch ID fingerprint sensor.