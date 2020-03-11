Apple Tablets Deals

All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Mar 11, 2020, 9:52 AM
All four main variants of Apple's iPad mini 5 are on sale at a decent discount on Amazon
Commercially released three and a half years after Apple's previous compact tablet, the fifth-generation iPad mini started at a fairly reasonable price of $399, facing little meaningful competition from the Android camp in the high-end sub-8 inch arena.

As such, even third-party deals at major retailers like Best Buy and Amazon have proven relatively uncommon and generally unattractive over the last 12 months or so. While we wouldn't exactly call the latest sale earth-shattering either, it's certainly nice to see all four main iPad mini (2019) variants discounted by a flat 50 bucks in multiple different paint jobs.

What you need to do to activate these decent promotions is choose "free no-rush shipping" at checkout on Amazon right now. That means you probably won't receive your brand-new 7.9-inch slate within 24 or 48 hours of placing your order, but unless you insist on owning a Wi-Fi-only 64GB model in a silver hue, which is currently out of stock and estimated to return in a month or so, you won't have to wait very long for the e-commerce giant to deliver your iPad mini (5th Gen) either.

Keep in mind that the gold-coated 64GB version with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity is listed at the time of this writing as completely unavailable, while the LTE-enabled 256 gig iPad mini 5 in silver is only marked down by a measly 19 bucks for some reason. 

All the other storage configurations and color options are on sale at $50 less than usual, so you're free to choose between 64 and 256 gigs of local digital hoarding room, as well as a trio of hues including space gray, gold, and silver.

Last but not least, you can go for an iPad mini 5 capable of tapping into the high-speed 4G LTE networks of the nation's big four wireless service providers or settle for a Wi-Fi-only model available at a significantly lower price. You'll be getting a beautiful Retina display with True Tone support and a resolution of 2048 x 1536 pixels across the board, as well as Apple A12 Bionic processing power, excellent battery life, and an always reliable Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

-50%
This powerful travel charger is half off on Amazon
This powerful travel charger is half off on Amazon
-$250
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now cheaper than ever at Best Buy and Amazon
Google Pixel 4 and 4 XL are now cheaper than ever at Best Buy and Amazon
Great iPhone 11 deal offers 20GB of data for £31 per month at EE
Great iPhone 11 deal offers 20GB of data for £31 per month at EE
You have another 24 hours to save big on a bunch of awesome Anker charging accessories
You have another 24 hours to save big on a bunch of awesome Anker charging accessories
-$500
The most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $500 off for a limited time
The most expensive Samsung Galaxy S10+ is $500 off for a limited time
-$200
You can now get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20-series device at a solid discount from B&H
You can now get an unlocked Samsung Galaxy S20-series device at a solid discount from B&H

Popular stories

Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
Google Photos update for Android brings a major redesign
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
This is the biggest flaw of the Samsung Galaxy S20 series
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
Big iPhone 12 Pro leak details 64MP cameras, bigger battery, notch plans, 5G and more
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
All Samsung Galaxy S20 phones suffer from a terrible front camera bug that will ruin your selfies
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
It's getting hard to find a new Apple iPhone to buy in New York City
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch
Sprint's LG V50 ThinQ 5G is on sale at $0 right now... with a catch

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless