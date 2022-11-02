Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time





In theory, that gives you more time to analyze all of the special holiday offers available in the lead-up to Christmas and make educated buying decisions based on a product's pricing history and how well it fits your personal preferences and needs.

Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi Only, 64GB Storage, Space Gray $250 off (42%) $349 $599 Buy at Walmart Apple iPad Air (2020) Wi-Fi Only, 256GB Storage, Multiple Colors $250 off (33%) $499 $749 Buy at Walmart





In practice, however, the best deals still tend to go away very quickly, as is the case with Apple 's 2020-released iPad Air priced at the time of this writing at $349 and up. This is a Black Friday bargain that kicked off rather unceremoniously just yesterday, and all but one color options are already listed as out of stock as far as the entry-level 64GB storage configuration is concerned.





If you hurry, you can still get the fourth-gen iPad Air at a lower than ever price of $349 in a space gray hue... or opt for a 256 gig storage variant at $499, in which case you're free to choose from gray, green, rose gold, silver, and sky blue flavors.









The 10th Gen "regular" iPad starts at $449, mind you, while fetching $599 with 256GB internal storage space, which perfectly highlights the appeal of a $349 and up iPad Air (2020) given the very obvious similarities between the two models.





If you don't like the space gray colorway and don't need or can't afford a 256 gig version, you may want to wait until November 7 at 7 pm ET, when Walmart is promising to launch its first proper wave of Black Friday 2022 deals, replenishing among others its fourth-gen iPad Air inventories at these virtually unbeatable prices.





In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories.