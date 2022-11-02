Save over $200 on Galaxy S22 Ultra

Walmart's spectacular iPad Air 4 Black Friday 2022 deal is already live... for a limited time

In keeping with the tradition of the last few years, Walmart is taking what should be 2022's biggest shopping day and turning it into a "black month" filled to the brim with great deals on popular products covering essentially all imaginable categories.

In theory, that gives you more time to analyze all of the special holiday offers available in the lead-up to Christmas and make educated buying decisions based on a product's pricing history and how well it fits your personal preferences and needs.

In practice, however, the best deals still tend to go away very quickly, as is the case with Apple's 2020-released iPad Air priced at the time of this writing at $349 and up. This is a Black Friday bargain that kicked off rather unceremoniously just yesterday, and all but one color options are already listed as out of stock as far as the entry-level 64GB storage configuration is concerned.

If you hurry, you can still get the fourth-gen iPad Air at a lower than ever price of $349 in a space gray hue... or opt for a 256 gig storage variant at $499, in which case you're free to choose from gray, green, rose gold, silver, and sky blue flavors.

While this is not an Apple M1 powerhouse and it also doesn't feature the 12MP ultra-wide-angle front-facing camera of its 2022 successor, the A14 Bionic processor under the iPad Air 4's hood is the exact same one found inside the brand-new non-Air iPad 10.

The 10th Gen "regular" iPad starts at $449, mind you, while fetching $599 with 256GB internal storage space, which perfectly highlights the appeal of a $349 and up iPad Air (2020) given the very obvious similarities between the two models.

If you don't like the space gray colorway and don't need or can't afford a 256 gig version, you may want to wait until November 7 at 7 pm ET, when Walmart is promising to launch its first proper wave of Black Friday 2022 deals, replenishing among others its fourth-gen iPad Air inventories at these virtually unbeatable prices.

