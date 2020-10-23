Get the brand new iPhone 12 Pro 5G 512GB for $1300

iOS Apple Tablets

Ad for cutting-edge Apple iPad Air (2020) stars an ancient toy that everyone wanted

Alan Friedman
by Alan Friedman
@wolfcallsputs
Oct 23, 2020, 11:21 PM
Ad for cutting-edge Apple iPad Air (2020) stars an ancient toy that everyone wanted
Besides releasing two 5G iPhone models today, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple also pushed out the fourth-generation iPad Air. All three devices are powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset containing 11.8 billion transistors compared to the 8.5 billion found on the 7nm A13 Bionic. The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640.

The slate carries 64GB or 256GB of storage and sports a 12MP camera in the back with a 7MP front-facing FaceTime snapper in front. The battery employed by the Wi-Fi only model delivers as much as 10 hours of browsing or video streaming between charges while the Cellular + Wi-Fi variant can deliver up to 9 hours of battery life for the same tasks. To reduce bezel sizes Apple got rid of the Touch ID/home button and instead integrated the fingerprint scanner with the power button located in the top right corner of the slate.

The iPad Air (2020) is available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. The 64GB model starts at $599 (24 monthly payments of $49.91 and up). The 256GB unit starts at $749 (24 monthly payments of $60.75 and up). The device is compatible with the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil accessories.



Apple also released its first television commercial for the iPad Air (2020). It is titled "Boiiing" for reasons that will be obvious once you view it. A spring that is reminiscent of a Slinky bounces off of the screens of a series of iPad Air (2020) tablets. Watch for this ad to show up during the World Series in 30 and 45 second versions.

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)
Apple iPad Air (2020) View Full specs
$599 Apple iPad Air 4 (2020)
  • Display 10.9 inches 2360 x 1640 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera) 7 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A14 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

