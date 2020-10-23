Ad for cutting-edge Apple iPad Air (2020) stars an ancient toy that everyone wanted





The slate carries 64GB or 256GB of storage and sports a 12MP camera in the back with a 7MP front-facing FaceTime snapper in front. The battery employed by the Wi-Fi only model delivers as much as 10 hours of browsing or video streaming between charges while the Cellular + Wi-Fi variant can deliver up to 9 hours of battery life for the same tasks. To reduce bezel sizes Apple got rid of the Touch ID/home button and instead integrated the fingerprint scanner with the power button located in the top right corner of the slate.











The iPad Air (2020) is available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. The 64GB model starts at $599 (24 monthly payments of $49.91 and up). The 256GB unit starts at $749 (24 monthly payments of $60.75 and up). The device is compatible with the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil accessories.



