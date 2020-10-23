Ad for cutting-edge Apple iPad Air (2020) stars an ancient toy that everyone wanted
Besides releasing two 5G iPhone models today, the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro, Apple also pushed out the fourth-generation iPad Air. All three devices are powered by the 5nm A14 Bionic chipset containing 11.8 billion transistors compared to the 8.5 billion found on the 7nm A13 Bionic. The tablet features a 10.9-inch LCD display with a resolution of 2360 x 1640.
The iPad Air (2020) is available in Space Gray, Silver, Rose Gold, Green, and Sky Blue. The 64GB model starts at $599 (24 monthly payments of $49.91 and up). The 256GB unit starts at $749 (24 monthly payments of $60.75 and up). The device is compatible with the Magic Keyboard and the second-generation Apple Pencil accessories.
Apple also released its first television commercial for the iPad Air (2020). It is titled "Boiiing" for reasons that will be obvious once you view it. A spring that is reminiscent of a Slinky bounces off of the screens of a series of iPad Air (2020) tablets. Watch for this ad to show up during the World Series in 30 and 45 second versions.