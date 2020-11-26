iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 26, 2020, 7:50 AM
There are a lot of great Black Friday 2020 deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon to sift through while getting ready for your special Thanksgiving dinner, but given the huge (and somewhat unfortunate) popularity boost received by tablets at the height of the coronavirus pandemic this year, it's probably worth taking a close look at one particular iPad offer.

Even though the vast majority of this year's top Best Buy Black Friday deals have been available well ahead of the big day, Apple's recently released 8th-gen iPad stuck to its regular price while many of its cousins and especially forerunners got substantial discounts.

But now the time has arrived to see the iPad 10.2 (2020) marked down from $329.99 to $279.99 in an entry-level Wi-Fi-only 32GB storage variant. The same $50 price cut applies to the unlocked 32 gig model equipped with cellular connectivity, while Best Buy customers can bump their savings up to 70 bucks as far as 128GB units with and without 4G LTE support are concerned.

That's all customers, mind you, and not just My Best Buy members, which sets this killer new deal apart from a very similar one that took place less than two weeks ago, lasting a measly 48 hours. Although there's no expiration date listed this time around, we can probably safely assume the promotion will run until November 30 at the very least, also known as Cyber Monday 2020.

There's a good chance Amazon will look to match its arch-rival's generosity as well at some point during this extended holiday shopping weekend, but it might not be wise to rely on that. Instead, you should take advantage of Best Buy's discounts as soon as possible, seeing as how several cellular-enabled color options are already sold out online at the time of this writing. 

Commercially released a little over two months ago, Apple's latest "regular" iPad has a beautiful Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and relatively thin bezels going for it, as well as a reasonably powerful A12 Bionic processor, great battery life, silky smooth software, and a beloved front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor.

Naturally, the 2020-released iPad Air is considerably faster and more impressive than its little brother on every level, but the price gap is also huge this Black Friday.

iPad (2020)

