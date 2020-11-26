The best Apple iPad (2020) Black Friday deal is now open to all
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
There are a lot of great Black Friday 2020 deals at Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Amazon to sift through while getting ready for your special Thanksgiving dinner, but given the huge (and somewhat unfortunate) popularity boost received by tablets at the height of the coronavirus pandemic this year, it's probably worth taking a close look at one particular iPad offer.
That's all customers, mind you, and not just My Best Buy members, which sets this killer new deal apart from a very similar one that took place less than two weeks ago, lasting a measly 48 hours. Although there's no expiration date listed this time around, we can probably safely assume the promotion will run until November 30 at the very least, also known as Cyber Monday 2020.
There's a good chance Amazon will look to match its arch-rival's generosity as well at some point during this extended holiday shopping weekend, but it might not be wise to rely on that. Instead, you should take advantage of Best Buy's discounts as soon as possible, seeing as how several cellular-enabled color options are already sold out online at the time of this writing.
Commercially released a little over two months ago, Apple's latest "regular" iPad has a beautiful Retina display with a resolution of 2160 x 1620 pixels and relatively thin bezels going for it, as well as a reasonably powerful A12 Bionic processor, great battery life, silky smooth software, and a beloved front-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor.
Naturally, the 2020-released iPad Air is considerably faster and more impressive than its little brother on every level, but the price gap is also huge this Black Friday.