Here's how you can get 'early access' to a killer iPad Black Friday deal





The latest sales event to bring a number of killer Black Friday deals into the spotlight ahead of time caters exclusively to My Best Buy members, who have until tomorrow, November 17, at 11:59 pm CT to save big on dozens of popular products across categories as diverse as TVs, laptops and computers, video games, cell phones, smart home, headphones, and wearable tech (to only name a few).





But one of the top promotions available right now that managed to capture our attention knocks $50 off the $329.99 starting price of Apple 's newest "standard" iPad, as well as an even more significant 70 bucks off the $429.99 typically charged for the same tablet in a Wi-Fi-only 128GB storage configuration.





Obviously, the entry-level variant is merely capable of accommodating 32 gigs of data internally, fetching $279.99 for a (very) limited time with no cellular connectivity in tow. Released just a couple of months ago, the eight-gen iPad is naturally hitting a new all-time low price today, and something tells us Best Buy's competition will not be able to undercut this special offer come Black Friday





Powered by an Apple A12 Bionic processor, the iPad 10.2 (2020) is far from an impressive slate, but at less than three Benjamins, it will certainly get the job done for hardcore "iFans" on a tight budget this holiday season. The battery life is pretty much as good as it gets, not to mention Apple's always stellar software support and the tablet's compatibility with productivity-enhancing stylus and keyboard accessories (sold separately, of course).





Don't worry about the membership requirement either, as signing up for a My Best Buy account is fast, easy, and above all, free. You can even use your Google credentials to complete the subscription process in roughly five seconds.