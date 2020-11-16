iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Apple Tablets Deals Black Friday

Here's how you can get 'early access' to a killer iPad Black Friday deal

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 16, 2020, 3:48 PM
Here's how you can get 'early access' to a killer iPad Black Friday deal
Black Friday has started a long time ago at Best Buy, but instead of opening the floodgates all at once, the retailer is gradually kicking off new deals, frequently pausing and reviving some of its greatest offers this holiday season as next week's big day approaches.

The latest sales event to bring a number of killer Black Friday deals into the spotlight ahead of time caters exclusively to My Best Buy members, who have until tomorrow, November 17, at 11:59 pm CT to save big on dozens of popular products across categories as diverse as TVs, laptops and computers, video games, cell phones, smart home, headphones, and wearable tech (to only name a few).

But one of the top promotions available right now that managed to capture our attention knocks $50 off the $329.99 starting price of Apple's newest "standard" iPad, as well as an even more significant 70 bucks off the $429.99 typically charged for the same tablet in a Wi-Fi-only 128GB storage configuration.

Obviously, the entry-level variant is merely capable of accommodating 32 gigs of data internally, fetching $279.99 for a (very) limited time with no cellular connectivity in tow. Released just a couple of months ago, the eight-gen iPad is naturally hitting a new all-time low price today, and something tells us Best Buy's competition will not be able to undercut this special offer come Black Friday.

Powered by an Apple A12 Bionic processor, the iPad 10.2 (2020) is far from an impressive slate, but at less than three Benjamins, it will certainly get the job done for hardcore "iFans" on a tight budget this holiday season. The battery life is pretty much as good as it gets, not to mention Apple's always stellar software support and the tablet's compatibility with productivity-enhancing stylus and keyboard accessories (sold separately, of course).

Don't worry about the membership requirement either, as signing up for a My Best Buy account is fast, easy, and above all, free. You can even use your Google credentials to complete the subscription process in roughly five seconds. 

Related phones

iPad (2020)
Apple iPad (2020) View Full specs

PhoneArena Rating:

8.0
 Read Full Review
-$70off $430 Special Bestbuy -$50off $330 Special Bestbuy Deal Special Verizon
View more offers
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 1.2 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A12 Bionic RAM
  • Storage 32GB, not expandable
  • OS iPadOS 14.x

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best AirPods deals for Black Friday 2020
Popular stories
Verizon Black Friday deals to expect in 2020
Popular stories
Best Walmart Black Friday deals available now and coming up
Popular stories
Here are the top Best Buy Black Friday deals available now
Popular stories
Best Black Friday Apple Watch deals

Popular stories

Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Early Samsung Galaxy S21 5G launch and key S21 Ultra specs are now essentially confirmed
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max vs iPhone 12/Pro/Mini: camera comparison
Popular stories
Major bug creates a problem for some 5G Apple iPhone 12 series users

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless