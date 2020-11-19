Multiple Apple iPad Air (2020) models are on sale at decent discounts right now





Specifically, Walmart is selling the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant of the iPad Air (2020) at $559 instead of $599 in green and sky blue hues at the time of this writing. The same retailer is currently charging $699 for a sky blue, rose gold, or space gray new iPad Air with 256 gigs of storage space and no cellular connectivity after a cool $50 markdown.





Meanwhile, Amazon lets you save around $32 on rose gold and space gray flavors of the most affordable fourth-gen iPad Air configuration, which may not sound like much but it's definitely better than nothing. Of course, the best iPad Black Friday deals might still be yet to come, although given the young age and rave reviews of this particular slate, it's probably wise not to expect much in terms of outright discounts.





But the iPad Air (2020) does feature a neat (and always reliable) top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, not to mention a superb pair of stereo speakers, great battery life, and yes, a versatile and extremely useful USB Type-C port.



Obviously, there's no 5G-enabled variant, but if you need cellular support and have no problem settling for 4G LTE speeds, Amazon is selling several such models at teeny-tiny $10 or so discounts right now too.