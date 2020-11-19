Multiple Apple iPad Air (2020) models are on sale at decent discounts right now
Commercially released just last month, this bad boy is essentially an iPad Pro in all but its name, packing the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset as the ultra-high-end iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max while supporting the same second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard as its extravagant 11 and 12.9-inch cousins.
Compared to the 2019-released iPad Air, the new version impressively comes with a larger screen squeezed into a shorter and only slightly wider body. Granted, said 10.9-inch Retina display doesn't sport a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You also don't get the same state-of-the-art facial recognition technology that the iPad Pro family has borrowed from Apple's iPhone lineup or the LiDAR scanner that the iPhone 12 Pro duo "copied" from the iPad Pro (2020).
But the iPad Air (2020) does feature a neat (and always reliable) top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, not to mention a superb pair of stereo speakers, great battery life, and yes, a versatile and extremely useful USB Type-C port.
Obviously, there's no 5G-enabled variant, but if you need cellular support and have no problem settling for 4G LTE speeds, Amazon is selling several such models at teeny-tiny $10 or so discounts right now too.