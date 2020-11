Multiple Apple iPad Air (2020) models are on sale at decent discounts right now

Specifically, Walmart is selling the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant of the iPad Air (2020) at $559 instead of $599 in green and sky blue hues at the time of this writing. The same retailer is currently charging $699 for a sky blue, rose gold, or space gray new iPad Air with 256 gigs of storage space and no cellular connectivity after a cool $50 markdown.





Meanwhile, Amazon lets you save around $32 on rose gold and space gray flavors of the most affordable fourth-gen iPad Air configuration, which may not sound like much but it's definitely better than nothing. Of course, the best iPad Black Friday deals might still be yet to come, although given the young age and rave reviews of this particular slate, it's probably wise not to expect much in terms of outright discounts.



Compared to Compared to the 2019-released iPad Air , the new version impressively comes with a larger screen squeezed into a shorter and only slightly wider body. Granted, said 10.9-inch Retina display doesn't sport a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You also don't get the same state-of-the-art facial recognition technology that the iPad Pro family has borrowed from Apple's iPhone lineup or the LiDAR scanner that the iPhone 12 Pro duo "copied" from the iPad Pro (2020)





But the iPad Air (2020) does feature a neat (and always reliable) top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, not to mention a superb pair of stereo speakers, great battery life, and yes, a versatile and extremely useful USB Type-C port.



Obviously, there's no 5G-enabled variant, but if you need cellular support and have no problem settling for 4G LTE speeds, Amazon is selling several such models at teeny-tiny $10 or so discounts right now too.

The fourth-gen iPad Air is the only tablet released by Apple in the last 18 months or so that hasn't received a decent discount in anticipation of Black Friday lately, but Walmart and Amazon are looking to rectify that situation today by slashing up to 50 bucks off the 10.9-incher's list price in a number of different models.