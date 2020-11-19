Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View

Save on the latest 10.2-Inch Apple iPad

View
Apple Tablets Deals

Multiple Apple iPad Air (2020) models are on sale at decent discounts right now

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Nov 19, 2020, 4:01 AM
Multiple Apple iPad Air (2020) models are on sale at decent discounts right now
The fourth-gen iPad Air is the only tablet released by Apple in the last 18 months or so that hasn't received a decent discount in anticipation of Black Friday lately, but Walmart and Amazon are looking to rectify that situation today by slashing up to 50 bucks off the 10.9-incher's list price in a number of different models.

Specifically, Walmart is selling the entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only variant of the iPad Air (2020) at $559 instead of $599 in green and sky blue hues at the time of this writing. The same retailer is currently charging $699 for a sky blue, rose gold, or space gray new iPad Air with 256 gigs of storage space and no cellular connectivity after a cool $50 markdown.

Meanwhile, Amazon lets you save around $32 on rose gold and space gray flavors of the most affordable fourth-gen iPad Air configuration, which may not sound like much but it's definitely better than nothing. Of course, the best iPad Black Friday deals might still be yet to come, although given the young age and rave reviews of this particular slate, it's probably wise not to expect much in terms of outright discounts.

Commercially released just last month, this bad boy is essentially an iPad Pro in all but its name, packing the same Apple A14 Bionic chipset as the ultra-high-end iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max while supporting the same second-gen Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard as its extravagant 11 and 12.9-inch cousins.

Compared to the 2019-released iPad Air, the new version impressively comes with a larger screen squeezed into a shorter and only slightly wider body. Granted, said 10.9-inch Retina display doesn't sport a silky smooth 120Hz refresh rate. You also don't get the same state-of-the-art facial recognition technology that the iPad Pro family has borrowed from Apple's iPhone lineup or the LiDAR scanner that the iPhone 12 Pro duo "copied" from the iPad Pro (2020).

But the iPad Air (2020) does feature a neat (and always reliable) top-mounted Touch ID fingerprint sensor, not to mention a superb pair of stereo speakers, great battery life, and yes, a versatile and extremely useful USB Type-C port.

Obviously, there's no 5G-enabled variant, but if you need cellular support and have no problem settling for 4G LTE speeds, Amazon is selling several such models at teeny-tiny $10 or so discounts right now too.

Related phones

iPad Air (2020)

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest deals

Popular stories
OnePlus insane deals - OnePlus Buds for $1, OnePlus 7T for $349!
Popular stories
Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active 2 can be yours for only $150 with a 1-year warranty
Popular stories
When is Black Friday 2020? Best deals and discounts to expect
Popular stories
Best Target Black Friday deals
Popular stories
Amazon Black Friday Deals available now and what offers to expect
Popular stories
Best tablet deals to expect on Black Friday

Popular stories

Popular stories
5G Apple iPhone 12 mini has a small screen with a big problem
Popular stories
You need to delete this hugely popular Android app before it steals your money
Popular stories
Samsung stuns some 5G Galaxy S20+ users with the timing of a software update
Popular stories
iPhone 12 Pro Max teardown confirms suspicions about its battery capacity
Popular stories
What T-Mobile Black Friday deals to expect
Popular stories
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max battery life: all good except for this one thing

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless