Apple's 256GB iPad 10 scores a rare $60 Amazon discount before Black Friday 2023





This is also the latest "standard" iPad edition, and despite a number of recent rumors , it looks like Apple will not roll out an upgraded variant by the end of 2023. In a way, that makes perfect sense, as the 10th generation iPad brought a bunch of major improvements and changes to the table compared to its 2021 predecessor, which by the way is still around as well.

Apple iPad (2022) Wi-Fi Only, 10.9-Inch Liquid Retina IPS LCD Screen with 2360 x 1640 Pixel Resolution, Apple A14 Bionic Processor, 256GB Storage, 12MP Rear-Facing Camera, 12MP Front-Facing Camera, Top-Mounted Fingerprint Scanner, USB Type-C Port, Two Color Options $59 off (10%) Buy at Amazon





The exceptionally compact 10.9-inch slate on sale at a special Amazon price with 256 gigs of internal storage space comes with "modern" USB-C charging technology, as well as a reasonably powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor under its hood, a nice 12MP rear-facing camera, and a fingerprint scanner switched from the front to the top to allow for significantly thinner screen bezels.





In short, this is a better device than the iPad 9 , which is why it normally starts at a considerably higher price point of $449. The 256GB Wi-Fi-only configuration currently sold by Amazon at that aforementioned $60 discount in blue and silver colorways typically costs $599, which means that you're not looking at a Galaxy Tab S7 FE-style bargain here.





For what it offers, however, the non-Pro and non-Air iPad 10 is arguably pretty affordable at the time of this writing, and although we still have a good few weeks to go, we wouldn't be shocked if this were to stay the best holiday promotion on this particular device even after Amazon and Best Buy's full slate of Black Friday 2023 deals drops.