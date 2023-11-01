Apple's 256GB iPad 10 scores a rare $60 Amazon discount before Black Friday 2023
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
If you can't decide what is the best tablet to buy ahead of the fast-approaching holiday season, Amazon is here today to lend you a hand and make it a little easier to choose. As long as you don't think you need something quite as powerful and as sophisticated as Apple's newest 11 or 12.9-inch iPad Pros, the 2022-released iPad 10.9 feels pretty hard to turn down at a cool $60 discount.
This is also the latest "standard" iPad edition, and despite a number of recent rumors, it looks like Apple will not roll out an upgraded variant by the end of 2023. In a way, that makes perfect sense, as the 10th generation iPad brought a bunch of major improvements and changes to the table compared to its 2021 predecessor, which by the way is still around as well.
The exceptionally compact 10.9-inch slate on sale at a special Amazon price with 256 gigs of internal storage space comes with "modern" USB-C charging technology, as well as a reasonably powerful Apple A14 Bionic processor under its hood, a nice 12MP rear-facing camera, and a fingerprint scanner switched from the front to the top to allow for significantly thinner screen bezels.
In short, this is a much better device than the iPad 9, which is why it normally starts at a considerably higher price point of $449. The 256GB Wi-Fi-only configuration currently sold by Amazon at that aforementioned $60 discount in blue and silver colorways typically costs $599, which means that you're still not looking at a Galaxy Tab S7 FE-style bargain here.
For what it offers, however, the non-Pro and non-Air iPad 10 is arguably pretty affordable at the time of this writing, and although we still have a good few weeks to go, we wouldn't be shocked if this were to stay the best holiday promotion on this particular device even after Amazon and Best Buy's full slate of Black Friday 2023 deals drops.
Things that are NOT allowed: