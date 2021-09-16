Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order

Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order0
That's because, believe it or not, the ninth-gen "standard" iPad is already discounted at Walmart, fetching $299 instead of $329 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity.
While we obviously haven't been able to review the hot new iPad 9 just yet, its upgrades over the relatively well-received 2020-released 10.2-incher certainly look significant enough to guarantee this thing a spot on our list of the best budget tablets available in 2021.
In contrast, the device manufacturer and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can currently commit to a slightly earlier September 24 release, but we're sure at least some of you will agree a $30 discount on an already competitively priced gadget is worth four more days of waiting.
Before pulling the trigger, bargain hunters should note that both the silver and space gray colors are marked down right now, but the 256 gig storage option and the two 4G LTE-enabled versions can't be pre-ordered from Walmart at all at the moment.