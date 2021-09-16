Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.

just





That's because, believe it or not, the ninth-gen "standard" iPad is already discounted at Walmart, fetching $299 instead of $329 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity.





By no means drastic or game-changing, this incredibly early $30 price cut further improves the appeal of an already solid-looking 10.2-inch slate with a beautiful True Tone display in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor under the hood, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera.









Up for pre-order for the time being from both Apple itself and various major third-party retailers, the iPad (2021) might unfortunately keep you waiting until September 28 for its earliest deliveries if you want to take advantage of this Walmart deal.





In contrast, the device manufacturer and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can currently commit to a slightly earlier September 24 release, but we're sure at least some of you will agree a $30 discount on an already competitively priced gadget is worth four more days of waiting.





Before pulling the trigger, bargain hunters should note that both the silver and space gray colors are marked down right now, but the 256 gig storage option and the two 4G LTE-enabled versions can't be pre-ordered from Walmart at all at the moment.

New reasons to get excited every week Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox sign up