Apple Tablets Deals

Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Walmart is selling Apple's 10.2-inch iPad (2021) at a discount... while still on pre-order
Although we literally just told you earlier today that you should ignore one of Apple's latest iPads and consider an older generation instead (at least if you're on a tight budget), we're here now to recommend the purchase of the other new tablet unveiled on September 14.

That's because, believe it or not, the ninth-gen "standard" iPad is already discounted at Walmart, fetching $299 instead of $329 in an entry-level 64GB storage configuration with no cellular connectivity.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 64GB, Space Gray

$30 off (9%)
$299
$329
Buy at Walmart

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 64GB, Silver

$30 off (9%)
$299
$329
Buy at Walmart

By no means drastic or game-changing, this incredibly early $30 price cut further improves the appeal of an already solid-looking 10.2-inch slate with a beautiful True Tone display in tow, as well as a reasonably powerful Apple A13 Bionic processor under the hood, and a 12MP ultra-wide-angle front camera.

While we obviously haven't been able to review the hot new iPad 9 just yet, its upgrades over the relatively well-received 2020-released 10.2-incher certainly look significant enough to guarantee this thing a spot on our list of the best budget tablets available in 2021.

Up for pre-order for the time being from both Apple itself and various major third-party retailers, the iPad (2021) might unfortunately keep you waiting until September 28 for its earliest deliveries if you want to take advantage of this Walmart deal.

In contrast, the device manufacturer and the likes of Amazon and Best Buy can currently commit to a slightly earlier September 24 release, but we're sure at least some of you will agree a $30 discount on an already competitively priced gadget is worth four more days of waiting.

Before pulling the trigger, bargain hunters should note that both the silver and space gray colors are marked down right now, but the 256 gig storage option and the two 4G LTE-enabled versions can't be pre-ordered from Walmart at all at the moment.

Related phones

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021) specs
9%off $299 Special Walmart
  • Display 10.2 inches 2160 x 1620 pixels 60Hz Refresh rate
  • Camera 8 MP (Single camera) 12 MP front
  • Hardware Apple A13 Fusion
  • Storage 64GB, not expandable
  • Battery 8526 mAh
  • OS iPadOS 15.x

