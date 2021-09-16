Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





All that makes said 2019 predecessor feel a lot older and more outdated than the 7.9-inch slate really is, which doesn't necessarily mean the fifth-gen iPad mini should be completely ignored by 2021 bargain hunters.





No longer available directly from Apple (duh!) or Amazon at the time of this writing (huh!), the reasonably well-reviewed diminutive tablet is still on sale at Walmart for $299 and up. That's a whopping 200 bucks lower than the starting price of the iPad mini (2021) edition while marking a solid (and fairly rare) $100 discount from the original MSRP of the 2019 generation.





Obviously, we're talking about an entry-level 64GB storage configuration here, although the same retailer also has the 256 gig variant listed at $449 instead of its usual price of $549.99 in your choice of three different paint jobs.





Unfortunately, there are no deals to report on the 4G LTE-enabled front right now, and there are also no words on how long these compelling Wi-Fi-only promotions will last.









