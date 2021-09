Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





All that makes said 2019 predecessor feel a lot older and more outdated than the 7.9-inch slate really is, which doesn't necessarily mean the fifth-gen iPad mini should be completely ignored by 2021 bargain hunters.





No longer available directly from Apple (duh!) or Amazon at the time of this writing (huh!), the reasonably well-reviewed diminutive tablet is still on sale at Walmart for $299 and up. That's a whopping 200 bucks lower than the starting price of the iPad mini (2021) edition while marking a solid (and fairly rare) $100 discount from the original MSRP of the 2019 generation.





Obviously, we're talking about an entry-level 64GB storage configuration here, although the same retailer also has the 256 gig variant listed at $449 instead of its usual price of $549.99 in your choice of three different paint jobs.





Unfortunately, there are no deals to report on the 4G LTE-enabled front right now, and there are also no words on how long these compelling Wi-Fi-only promotions will last.





What we can tell you with a relatively high degree of certainty is that, despite its advanced age, the iPad mini 5 remains one of the best small tablets you can buy ... for $300 and up. The Apple A12 Bionic performance should still be fairly satisfying for most users, not to mention the beautiful Retina display, solid battery life, and optional Apple Pencil





Unlike the ninth-gen "regular" iPad , which looks pretty familiar and, well, boring, the hot new iPad mini 6 is set to bring a number of major upgrades to the table compared to its 2019 predecessor on September 24, including a revised design with a larger than ever display squeezed into a smaller body, a significantly faster processor, and optional 5G support.