Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now

Bargain hunters may want to ignore the new iPad mini and get the iPad mini (2019) instead right now0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
No longer available directly from Apple (duh!) or Amazon at the time of this writing (huh!), the reasonably well-reviewed diminutive tablet is still on sale at Walmart for $299 and up. That's a whopping 200 bucks lower than the starting price of the iPad mini (2021) edition while marking a solid (and fairly rare) $100 discount from the original MSRP of the 2019 generation.
Unfortunately, there are no deals to report on the 4G LTE-enabled front right now, and there are also no words on how long these compelling Wi-Fi-only promotions will last.
What we can tell you with a relatively high degree of certainty is that, despite its advanced age, the iPad mini 5 remains one of the best small tablets you can buy... for $300 and up. The Apple A12 Bionic performance should still be fairly satisfying for most users, not to mention the beautiful Retina display, solid battery life, and optional Apple Pencil.