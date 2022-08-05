 Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage - PhoneArena
Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage

Apple's latest 'standard' iPad goes back down to its lowest ever price with 256GB storage
This may or may not be a coincidence, but the 2021-released 10.2-inch iPad has received a super-rare discount mere hours after its expected 2022 sequel leaked out in a bunch of seriously sketchy (literally) renders.

While said images didn't exactly hint at any major upgrades or a very radical redesign for the no doubt looming 10th generation iPad, Amazon evidently feels last year's base iPad could use a little value boost to retain its large-scale appeal.

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Space Gray
$80 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon

Apple iPad 10.2-inch (2021)

Wi-Fi, 256GB, Silver
$80 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon
 

Seeing as how this thing dominated the global tablet sales chart during the first quarter of 2022 without getting many notable discounts, we can definitely expect demand to absolutely blow up now that the Wi-Fi-only 256GB variant is available for a cool 80 bucks less than usual.

To our knowledge, this killer new deal matches the deepest price cut ever seen at a major US retailer on any iPad 10.2 (2021) model. The same markdown was available a little over two months ago for a very limited time, and something tells us bargain hunters need to act quickly right now as well.

It's clearly not a coincidence that the silver flavor is already listed by Amazon as "usually shipping within 7 days", although the e-commerce giant seems much better-equipped to handle demand for the space gray color option... for the time being.

At $80 off its regular price of $479, Apple's non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini ninth-gen iPad with 256 gigs of internal storage space might be able to better fend off the rising threat of some of the best Android tablets out there, which includes such oft-discounted alternatives as Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7+ and... too many solid Lenovo mid-rangers to mention here. 

With an A13 Bionic processor under the hood, this is definitely not the world's most powerful tablet, but it's probably productive, sharp, and overall well-balanced enough to seem like a good deal for hardcore (digital-hoarding) Apple fans on a relatively tight budget.
