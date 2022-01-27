Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again

Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again0
We're talking about iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, which seem to be focused entirely on security and bug fixes, unlike last month's iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 goodie packs, which also contained a few cool new features and general performance enhancements.
Otherwise put, anyone could follow you around the web, knowing exactly what sites you like to visit, when, and most worryingly, even violate the privacy of some of the information attached to your various Google accounts.
Although closely connected to Safari, the security vulnerability was also present on third-party browsers, which makes Apple's quick answer to this (small) debacle essential and greatly appreciated. A few much less critical bugs are likely to become a thing of the past after you install iOS 15.3 as well, including those pesky iCloud Private Relay warnings for select T-Mobile subscribers.