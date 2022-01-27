Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Reserve the latest Samsung Galaxy devices!

 View
iOS Apple Software updates

Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again
It's not every day that a security issue as serious as the one reported earlier this month just pops up out of nowhere on iOS several months after the release of a major new version, but credit where credit is due, Apple acknowledged said bug very quickly, diligently working on fixing it for about a week.

What's even more impressive is that both iPhone and iPad users can already put the Safari glitch behind them simply by installing the latest stable updates publicly deployed by the Cupertino-based tech giant.

We're talking about iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3, which seem to be focused entirely on security and bug fixes, unlike last month's iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 goodie packs, which also contained a few cool new features and general performance enhancements.

If you somehow missed the big Safari scare of January 2022, the core of the issue was internet activity tracking, which any website could easily gain access to without approval or a clear way for users to fight back against such problematic behavior.

Otherwise put, anyone could follow you around the web, knowing exactly what sites you like to visit, when, and most worryingly, even violate the privacy of some of the information attached to your various Google accounts.

Although closely connected to Safari, the security vulnerability was also present on third-party browsers, which makes Apple's quick answer to this (small) debacle essential and greatly appreciated. A few much less critical bugs are likely to become a thing of the past after you install iOS 15.3 as well, including those pesky iCloud Private Relay warnings for select T-Mobile subscribers.

iOS 15 review: The evolutionary update you didn't know you needed
iOS 15 review: The evolutionary update you didn't know you needed
Sep 20, 2021, 8:17 AM, by Peter Kostadinov
Adoption rates drop for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
Adoption rates drop for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15
Jan 13, 2022, 3:57 PM, by Alan Friedman
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
Jan 20, 2022, 7:50 AM, by Aleksandar Anastasov
Apple releases minor iOS, iPadOS updates along with second beta of iOS and iPad 15.3
Apple releases minor iOS, iPadOS updates along with second beta of iOS and iPad 15.3
Jan 12, 2022, 6:34 PM, by Alan Friedman

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Realme 9 Pro series global announcement date revealed in a new leak
Samsung's revenue buoyed by foldables, tips cheaper 5G phones and 200MP cameras in 2022
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung's revenue buoyed by foldables, tips cheaper 5G phones and 200MP cameras in 2022
Pennsylvania could target AirTag abuse if a newly proposed law passes
by Iskra Petrova,  0
Pennsylvania could target AirTag abuse if a newly proposed law passes
Woman obsessed with Tim Cook accuses him of fathering her twins
by Alan Friedman,  7
Woman obsessed with Tim Cook accuses him of fathering her twins
Apple is the world’s most valuable brand in 2022
by Doroteya Borisova,  1
Apple is the world’s most valuable brand in 2022
T-Mobile readying new incentive for Home Internet customers
by Cosmin Vasile,  4
T-Mobile readying new incentive for Home Internet customers
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless