Apple's iOS 15.3 update is here to make your iPhone browsing safe again





What's even more impressive is that both iPhone and iPad users can already put the Safari glitch behind them simply by installing the latest stable updates publicly deployed by the Cupertino-based tech giant.









If you somehow missed the big Safari scare of January 2022, the core of the issue was internet activity tracking, which any website could easily gain access to without approval or a clear way for users to fight back against such problematic behavior.





Otherwise put, anyone could follow you around the web, knowing exactly what sites you like to visit, when, and most worryingly, even violate the privacy of some of the information attached to your various Google accounts.





Although closely connected to Safari, the security vulnerability was also present on third-party browsers, which makes Apple 's quick answer to this (small) debacle essential and greatly appreciated. A few much less critical bugs are likely to become a thing of the past after you install iOS 15.3 as well, including those pesky iCloud Private Relay warnings for select T-Mobile subscribers.





