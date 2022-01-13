Adoption rates drop for iOS 15 and iPadOS 15

Apple gave iPhone users a new choice this year. They could decide not to install iOS 15 and stick with iOS 14 but continue to receive security updates. As a result, the adoption rate of iOS 15 is lower than the number recorded for iOS 14 during the same time period last year.





This trend was apparent starting just three days after iOS 15 was released on September 20th. At that time, 8.5% of eligible iOS users had updated to the latest build compared to the 14.5% that updated to iOS 14 three days after the latter was introduced last year. By the beginning of last October, the adoption rate was shockingly lower at 21% compared to the 40.51% that had adopted iOS 14 during the same time during the previous year.





Data released by Apple now shows that 72% of compatible devices introduced in the last four years have updated to iOS 15 while 26% are still using iOS 14. 2% are running their Apple device on iOS 13 or older. 63% of all compatible devices are driven by iOS 15, 30% are running iOS 14 and 7% are powered by iOS 13 or less.





The numbers show that 57% of iPad tablets introduced within the last four years are powered by iPadOS 15 with 39% running iPadOS 14; 4% are using iPadOS 13.1 or earlier. 49% of all iPads are now using iPadOS 15 with 37% running iPadOS 14. The percentage of iPad tablets powered by iPadOS 13.1 or earlier is 14%.







Apple collected the information from devices that made a transaction from the App Store on January 11th, 2022.

