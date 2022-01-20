iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information

iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information0
The support document reads that the iOS 15 update, released back in September 2021, addressed “additional sandbox restrictions on third-party applications.” Apple also doesn’t forget to credit developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who spotted the security hole and helped patch it up.
Thankfully, though, there haven’t been any—at least official—reports, either from Apple or other sources, that these vulnerabilities have been exploited.
As an added side note, Apple has also added newly disclosed security flaws for iOS 14, iOS 15.1, macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, macOS Big Sur 11.6, tvOS 15, and tvOS 15.1 in its security content pages.
Given all this news, it is safe to say that updating your device to the latest available software version, while sometimes means having to endure bugs, is worth it if it means being a bit safer. All of the exploits mentioned above have been patched not only for iOS 15, but also for iPadOS 15, iOS 15.1, and iPadOS 15.1.