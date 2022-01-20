Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra from Mint Mobile!

 View
iOS Apple

iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information

Aleksandar Anastasov
By
0
iOS 15 neutralized a security gap that threatened users’ private information
Recently, there has been a lot of talk about iOS, be it the low adoption rate of iOS 15, Apple no longer allowing downgrades to an earlier version, or stopping the security patches for iOS 14. Now, a support document shared by the tech giant recently, reveals there is even more reason to update your iPhone’s operating system.

When it introduced iOS 15, Apple patched a critical security flaw, which could have potentially proven dangerous for iPhone owners. The flaw allowed malicious third-party apps to override users’ Privacy preferences and expose their private Apple ID information. (via 9to5Mac)

The support document reads that the iOS 15 update, released back in September 2021, addressed “additional sandbox restrictions on third-party applications.” Apple also doesn’t forget to credit developer Steve Troughton-Smith, who spotted the security hole and helped patch it up.

Besides the already mentioned, iOS 15, iPadOS 15, as well as watchOS 8.0 helped avoid another potentially dangerous vulnerability, which could have led to third-party applications bypassing users’ Privacy preferences. Suffice to say, having someone else tinker with your privacy settings could lead to a myriad of issues, so this is a power only the user should have.

Thankfully, though, there haven’t been any—at least official—reports, either from Apple or other sources, that these vulnerabilities have been exploited.

As an added side note, Apple has also added newly disclosed security flaws for iOS 14, iOS 15.1, macOS Big Sur 11.6.1, macOS Big Sur 11.6, tvOS 15, and tvOS 15.1 in its security content pages.

Given all this news, it is safe to say that updating your device to the latest available software version, while sometimes means having to endure bugs, is worth it if it means being a bit safer. All of the exploits mentioned above have been patched not only for iOS 15, but also for iPadOS 15, iOS 15.1, and iPadOS 15.1.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

FEATURED VIDEO

Latest News

Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?
by Preslav Kateliev,  0
Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra closing in — possible February release?
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
by Adrian Diaconescu,  0
Amazon has some of the best Anker charging accessories on sale at their lowest ever prices
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
by Daniel Petrov,  0
The Samsung Galaxy A23 specs to include a new 50MP camera sensor
Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Nubia RedMagic 7 appears on FCC, announcement imminent
These are the most used music streaming services in the world
by Preslav Mladenov,  4
These are the most used music streaming services in the world
Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors
by Daniel Petrov,  0
Samsung mulling Galaxy S22 Bespoke edition to match the Z Flip 3 5G colors
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless