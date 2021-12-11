Update to iOS 15.2 could arrive early next week; here's what you can expect

On Friday, Apple released the second Release Candidate version of iOS 15.2 and iPadOS 15.2 to members of its developers and public beta programs. Those who are members of the Apple Beta Software Program can install the update over the air (OTA). One requested change adds a toggle switch allowing iPhone 13 Pro Max users to turn off the Macro Mode that automatically turns the Ultra-wide camera into a Macro camera when they move close to their subject.

The final version of iOS 15.2 could be heading your way at the beginning of the upcoming week



The update, expected to be released to all early this coming week, adds an "Items That Can Track Me" option in the Find My app to help you discover whether any AirTags that don't belong to you, are broadcasting your location. A new "Hide My Email feature" will create random email addresses that you can use when sending or replying to an email.







The random email address will appear on your messages but you will receive any replies to your real email address.To run this feature, tap on the "From" field while composing a message or reply, and tap on the "Hide My Email" option.







With the update, you will be able to select someone you trust to be your Legacy Contact. This person will be able to access your online accounts and read your personal data after you pass. The information that they can collect includes "photos, messages, notes, files, contacts, calendar events, apps you’ve downloaded, device backups, and more."





To set your Legacy Contact, go to Settings and tap on the bar at the top of the screen where your name is. Continue by tapping on "Password and Security" > "Legacy Contact" and "choose someone you trust to have access to the data in your account after your death."





A new feature for the Messages app will warn children when they have received a message that contains a nude image. While the photo will be blurred by Apple at first, the child will receive a message that includes some resources but will still have the option of viewing the picture.





The update adds support for Apple's App Privacy Report which will show users what applications certain apps are able to access through permissions granted to them such as location, camera, microphone, and contacts. This feature lets you know what operations on your phone are being used by the apps you have installed on it. First, you'll have to enable the report by going to Settings > Privacy > App Privacy Report . After toggling the feature on, when you use apps you'll see the data about each one appear covering a seven-day period.





If you've set up your iPhone to send you notification summaries at set times, you'll notice that the update uses a new design based on cards to deliver your notifications. And an emergency 911 call can now be made by rapidly pressing the side button, or pressing the side button simultaneously with the volume button. Apple will now give you eight seconds to cancel the call up from three seconds in case it was a mistake.





The iOS 15.2 update also adds the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription service that delivers music using Siri. As Apple notes in its changelist, "Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri. Just Ask Siri suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes. Play it Again lets you access a list of your recently played music." The iOS 15.2 update also adds the Apple Music Voice Plan, a new subscription service that delivers music using Siri. As Apple notes in its changelist, "Apple Music Voice Plan is a new subscription tier that gives you access to all songs, playlists, and stations in Apple Music using Siri.suggests music based on your listening history and likes or dislikes.lets you access a list of your recently played music."





Speaking of Siri, Apple says that the update includes "Expanded guidance in Siri, Spotlight and Safari Search to help children and parents stay safe online and get help with unsafe situations."





When you receive notification that the update is ready, go to Settings > General > Software Update to download and install it.

