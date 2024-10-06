Subscribe to access exclusive content
Free Trial

Apple insider reveals no plans for Apple Smart Ring

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Apple Wearables
An AI-generated image of an Apple Smart Ring concept
AI-generated Apple Smart Ring concept. | Created by PhoneArena with Pixel Studio

Apple has reportedly abandoned plans to develop a smart ring, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. This decision follows years of internal exploration into the concept, but ultimately, Apple has chosen not to pursue it.

The reason? It could potentially detract from the success of the Apple Watch, a product that remains a key focus for the company. Apple sees no reason to introduce a new product that might cannibalize sales of the Apple Watch, which continues to be a strong performer and a leader in the fitness-tracking market.

This news might come as a surprise to some who were anticipating an Apple-branded smart ring. However, from a strategic standpoint, it's a logical move. The Apple Watch is a highly successful product, and Apple is unlikely to jeopardize its sales by introducing a competing device. Moreover, the smart ring market is still relatively niche, and it's uncertain whether there's enough demand to warrant Apple's entry.

Of course, Apple hasn't officially confirmed this report. However, Gurman has a strong track record when it comes to Apple leaks and rumors, lending credibility to his reporting.

The Oura Ring (left) and Samsung Galaxy Ring (right) are currently leading the smart ring market in the U.S. | Images credit — Oura and Samsung

Apple's strategic decision: prioritizing the Apple Watch

It's interesting to consider what factors might have influenced Apple's decision. Perhaps the company believes that the Apple Watch already offers a comprehensive suite of features that a smart ring couldn't significantly improve upon. Or maybe Apple is concerned that a smart ring would be too limited in its functionality compared to a smartwatch. Whatever the reasons, it seems clear that Apple is committed to the Apple Watch as its primary wearable device for the foreseeable future.

This news could have several implications for me as both a tech enthusiast and a consumer. Firstly, it means I won't be adding an Apple smart ring to my collection of gadgets anytime soon. Secondly, it suggests that Apple will likely continue to invest heavily in the Apple Watch, potentially leading to exciting new features and advancements in future iterations. Finally, it could open up opportunities for other companies to establish themselves in the smart ring market without facing direct competition from Apple.

Recommended Stories
Perhaps we'll see increased innovation and variety in the smart ring space as other manufacturers step in to fill the void left by Apple's absence. It will be interesting to see how this market evolves in the coming years.
Can’t get enough of mobile tech?
Subscribe to access new exclusive content and perks.
You can still enjoy the standard PhoneArena experience for free.
  • In-depth reviews, tests & analyses
  • Expert opinions on the latest trends
  • Live community events and games
  • Ad-free browsing, discounts and more
Start Free Trial See the latest subscriber-only articles
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/326-200/johanna.jpg
Johanna Romero
Johanna 'Jojo the Techie' is a skilled mobile technology expert with over 15 years of hands-on experience, specializing in the Google ecosystem and Pixel devices. Known for her user-friendly approach, she leverages her vast tech support background to provide accessible and insightful coverage on latest technology trends. As a recognized thought leader and official member of #TeamPixel, Johanna ensures she stays at the forefront of Google services and products, making her a reliable source for all things Pixel and ChromeOS.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile, Verizon, Mint Mobile, Google Fi and Boost are down (UPDATE)
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile and Starlink's satellite service might have been enabled for some users all of a sudden
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
T-Mobile staff forced to deal with angry customers after promo terms changed overnight
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition release date and preorder period leak
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
New York State Supreme Court rules that T-Mobile will face some fraud charges
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics
Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra case leak hints at much improved ergonomics

Latest News

We now know the release date and rollout phases for Apple Intelligence
We now know the release date and rollout phases for Apple Intelligence
What's next for Apple hardware? Refreshed iPad Mini in November, iPhone SE next year and more
What's next for Apple hardware? Refreshed iPad Mini in November, iPhone SE next year and more
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Apple is moving away from its yearly product releases
Same old “Fan Edition” story: Skip the new Galaxy S24 FE, and buy a Galaxy S24+ (unless you can wait)
Same old “Fan Edition” story: Skip the new Galaxy S24 FE, and buy a Galaxy S24+ (unless you can wait)
The budget Moto G Power 5G 2023 becomes even more affordable after $100 discount on Amazon
The budget Moto G Power 5G 2023 becomes even more affordable after $100 discount on Amazon
Rolling out now is "Ask Photos," the AI feature that uses the Google Photos app to answer queries
Rolling out now is "Ask Photos," the AI feature that uses the Google Photos app to answer queries
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless