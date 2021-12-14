Notification Center

Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker
By all accounts, the HomePod mini seems to have already become far more popular than its "full-sized" forerunner has ever been, almost single-handedly tripling Apple's smart speaker shipments in the US during Q2 2021 compared to the same period of last year.

The success story of Cupertino's first diminutive rival for Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest product lineups made the nearly complete absence of decent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals feel wholly unexpected.

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri Assistance, Space Gray

$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at Target

Apple HomePod mini

Smart Speaker with Siri Assistance, White

$20 off (20%)
$79 99
$99 99
Buy at Target

But that only makes it that much more surprising and sweet to see the already affordable HomePod mini cost $20 less than usual right now at Target. As you can imagine, this incredibly rare 20 percent discount from a $99.99 list price is unlikely to last long, forcing you to move fast if you want to put this Siri-enabled bad boy under the Christmas tree for a dear friend or family member while saving a little money.

Technically set to expire at the end of today, the killer last-minute holiday promotion could well go away even sooner, undoubtedly relying on limited inventory in space gray and white colors. The more eye-catching blue, yellow, and orange models are already out of stock at the time of publication, at least online, but perhaps a visit to a physical Target store near you will prove fruitful... if you hurry.

At $79.99, the HomePod mini is still pricier than Google's second-gen Nest Mini and Amazon's fourth-gen Echo Dot, as well as the fourth-gen Echo and first-gen Nest Audio right now. 

By typical one-year Apple device standards, however, this thing is definitely remarkably cheap, especially when you consider its room-filling 360-degree audio capabilities, handy smart home controls (in combination with HomeKit-enabled products), undeniably stylish mesh fabric design, seamless iPhone connectivity, and major focus on privacy (allegedly).

