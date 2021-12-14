Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker

Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker0
The success story of Cupertino's first diminutive rival for Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest product lineups made the nearly complete absence of decent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals feel wholly unexpected.
At $79.99, the HomePod mini is still pricier than Google's second-gen Nest Mini and Amazon's fourth-gen Echo Dot, as well as the fourth-gen Echo and first-gen Nest Audio right now.
By typical one-year Apple device standards, however, this thing is definitely remarkably cheap, especially when you consider its room-filling 360-degree audio capabilities, handy smart home controls (in combination with HomeKit-enabled products), undeniably stylish mesh fabric design, seamless iPhone connectivity, and major focus on privacy (allegedly).