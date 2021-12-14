Incredibly rare HomePod mini deal slashes 20 percent off Apple's best-selling smart speaker

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





The success story of Cupertino's first diminutive rival for Amazon's Echo and Google's Nest product lineups made the nearly complete absence of decent Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 deals feel wholly unexpected.





But that only makes it that much more surprising and sweet to see the already affordable HomePod mini cost $20 less than usual right now at Target. As you can imagine, this incredibly rare 20 percent discount from a $99.99 list price is unlikely to last long, forcing you to move fast if you want to put this Siri-enabled bad boy under the Christmas tree for a dear friend or family member while saving a little money.





Technically set to expire at the end of today, the killer last-minute holiday promotion could well go away even sooner, undoubtedly relying on limited inventory in space gray and white colors. The more eye-catching blue, yellow, and orange models are already out of stock at the time of publication, at least online, but perhaps a visit to a physical Target store near you will prove fruitful... if you hurry.









By typical one-year Apple device standards, however, this thing is definitely remarkably cheap, especially when you consider its room-filling 360-degree audio capabilities, handy smart home controls (in combination with HomeKit-enabled products), undeniably stylish mesh fabric design, seamless iPhone connectivity, and major focus on privacy (allegedly).



