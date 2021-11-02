Apple's HomePod mini now available in three new colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The new HomePod mini colors are now available to purchase. The Cupertino company announced the addition of new color options in its October event and now they are here.
You can get a HomePod mini for $99 in three new colors: Blue, Orange, and Yellow. The previous color options for the smart speaker are also available. These are Space Gray and White.
The new color options don’t change the design of the HomePod mini. They have the same fabric mesh, buttons, and tinted touch surface. Apple’s addition of new colors for the HomePod mini is probably in response to competition, which offers more vibrant color options. For example, the Google Nest Mini comes in blue and orange colors. Amazon’s Echo Dot also offers interesting color options like blue and animal-themed designs for kids.
The HomePod mini in all its color options
At its October event, the Cupertino company also announced a new Apple Music subscription plan. It is called Apple Music Voice and it costs $4.99 a month. This is $5 less than the regular plan. This cheaper Apple Music subscription allows you to access the streaming service only using the Siri voice assistant, making it perfect if you’re listening to music only on a HomePod speaker.
The HomePod mini was released a year ago as an alternative to Google’s and Amazon’s compact smart speakers. Apple discontinued the original HomePod earlier this year and now the mini is the only Apple smart speaker on the market.
Apple's HomePod mini has a 360-degree sound. It uses the Siri voice assistant but can also be controlled from your iPhone or iPad. The smart device can sync its audio output with other HomePod speakers in multiple rooms. It does not have a battery and needs to be plugged in at all times to work, which is the case for other smart speakers as well.