Apple has a new, faster MagSafe charger just for the iPhone 16 models
Apple's new iPhone 16 series was announced yesterday during an Apple event, and the new phones are accompanied by a brand new MagSafe charger for iPhones that features significantly faster charging. Well, its speeds are only available for the new iPhone 16 phones, so if you got your hopes up of using this one with the iPhone 13, you're out of luck.
That's a notable boost over previous MagSafe chargers, which were maxing out at speeds of 15W. Unfortunately though, to take advantage of the speeds, you need a new iPhone 16 or 16 Pro model. All in all, this makes it an expensive upgrade to benefit from some fast wireless charging.
As usual, the iPhone 16 phones will not ship with the MagSafe charger in the box, or with any type of charger for that matter. In the iPhone 16 box, you'll find only a USB-C cable. So, if you want to take advantage of the MagSafe charger, you have to buy it separately.
I really like MagSafe charging and I'm using it as the only method to charge my own iPhone. The convenience of it is just unmatched in my opinion, and I do hate plugging in an iPhone nowadays. I feel slightly disappointed that older iPhone models cannot benefit from the faster speeds of the MagSafe charger, but I can understand if they weren't meant to support faster speeds.
I just wish Apple would do more for fast charging, and I feel like more could have been done like... yesterday. But, iPhone 16 buyers can enjoy the new MagSafe charger though, and will benefit from convenience and faster charging all at once.
The new MagSafe charger is available in both 1m and 2m configurations and offers charging speeds of up to 25W when paired with a 30W charging brick or higher.
The new MagSafe charger is still compatible with older iPhones, and it replaces the previous model. It won't charge older iPhones as fast though, which is a bummer. The iPhone 12 and newer (except for iPhone 16 models) support charging speeds of up to 14W.
The new MagSafe charger is now available in the Apple Store and can ship this week. Prices are as follows: $39 for the 1m cable and $49 for the one with a 2m cable.
The new MagSafe charger on an iPhone 16 in Ultramarine. | Image Credit - Apple
