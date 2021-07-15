Apple Glass AR to debut at WWDC 2022 with iPod 8 sidekick in tow

Apple Glass AR to debut at WWDC 2022 with iPod 8 sidekick in tow0
Well, well, well, in 2022 Apple will have a banner year, it seems, even more so that it already does in 2021, as not only will we witness a redesigned iPhone 14 with the demise of the iPhone mini line, but also Apple's first iPad with OLED display.
Add to these a new iPod and the Apple Glass AR contraption, and analysts could keep upping their share price forecasts to make Apple the first 3 trillion dollar company. Wait, what, an iPod?!
Apple Glass VR and iPod 2022 release date
According to the Scobleizer, the Apple Glass VR "will launch at WWDC next year because the new iPod will be a huge deal for Christmas."
Now, what will the role of the new iPod 2022 be, is anyone's guess, but Mr Scobble chimes in that "the iPod introduces many of the experiences you will more fully experience by Christmas of 2022 in the headset and expect them to work together."
That's Twitter talk for you yet we somehow doubt that he means you'll be able to slot the iPod 2022 in the Apple Glass VR in the Samsung Gear VR style, for the contraption to work. That would be too dorky for Apple, plus we already heard that it is working on employing the microLED technology found in the current iPad Pro 12.9, into the Apple Glass AR.
Rumor had the smart glasses pegged for H1 release, though, so the Christmas mention seems a bit off here, unless the goal is to release the Apple Glass AR first, and then the companion iPod 2022 in the fall as an auxiliary device that will add more functionality to the 5G-enabled headgear.