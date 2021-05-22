Hot new Apple iPod touch rumor includes questionable renders

The most recent version of the Apple iPod touch
was released in May 2019 carrying a 4-inch display and powered by the A10 Fusion chip. A 1.2MP FaceTime camera is in the front with a single 8MP camera in the back. Storage options are 32GB, 128GB and 256GB while color options include Space Gray, Silver, Gold, Blue, Pink, and PRODUCT(RED). Pricing ranges from $199 to $399.
According to a tweet from Steve Moser
(@SteveMoser), a contributing writer at MacRumors, the next Apple iPod touch is rumored to be introduced this fall in time to mark the 20th anniversary of the iPod. Moser's tweet also includes renders of the new iPod touch that were created by Moser, @AppleLe257, and @RendersbyIan. The render shows a phone with huge bezels, a front-facing camera placed in the top bezel, and a single camera in the rear.
Similar to the iPhone 12
, the sides are flat, not rounded. However, it doesn't appear that Face ID will be on board and there is no sign that the new iPod touch has a Touch ID fingerprint scanner although there could be one integrated into a button like the iPad Air (2020)
. Speaking of the latter tablet, the renders give the iPod touch (2021) a design that is similar to that tablet.
Before you get overly excited, Moser notes that the renders have not been independently verified which is why he says that they should be treated as a rumor, not a leak.
