Facebook partners with a microLED company to develop AR glasses you’ll actually wear

Mariyan Slavov
Mariyan Slavov
Mar 31, 2020, 8:32 AM
Facebook partners with a microLED company to develop AR glasses you’ll actually wear
The race to offer practical and comfortable AR (Augmented reality) technology is on, and many big companies like Google and Microsoft are pouring resources in the development of light and functional devices. Facebook is no stranger to VR headsets, the company runs Oculus and has acquired several startups to boost its efforts in the field, including British mixed reality specialist Surreal Vision and Danish startup The Eye Tribe.

Now Facebook is forging a new partnership with UK-based company Plessey, which aims to give a head start to Facebook’s attempt to offer practical and good-looking AR glasses, MSPoweruser reports. Plessey develops microLED displays tailored especially for augmented and mixed reality applications. The company’s expertise in high-resolution, high-frame-rate microLED displays will prove very useful if Facebook wants to offer competitive AR glasses that people won’t get tired or be ashamed of wearing.

Dr Keith Strickland, Co-CEO of Plessey, said “We are delighted to announce this new commercial agreement with Facebook. Plessey has been at the forefront of micro LED display development and this agreement recognises the significant advances in our capabilities that we have made in recent years and we very much look forward to working with Facebook to help bring their vision to life.”



The new partnership won’t result in a consumer product anytime soon but will give Facebook another ace in its sleeve in this never-ending technology arms race.

