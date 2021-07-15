Apple flying towards the first $2.5 trillion valuation on the wings of AirTags

Apple flying towards the first $2.5 trillion valuation on the wings of AirTags0
Rising tides lift all boats, and all Apple suppliers associated with the iPhone 13 production like the A15 chip-maker TSMC, or the iPhone camera maker LG Innotek which just opened 8% higher, are also experiencing an upshot of their stock prices.
What's behind Apple's record share price rally?
That's right, according to Mr Suva "independent research shows that many iPhone users are purchasing Apple’s newly launched AirTags and purchasing them in the 4 packs for $99 versus single purchases for $29. Importantly, many are also opting for key rings and loops. The result is many are spending more on the accessories than the actual AirTags without fully realizing this due to the desire for fashion and appearance over function."
We note accessories have even higher margins and Apple’s world-class marketing is not only upselling additional accessories but also resulting in a network effort of users freely advertising to other users, thereby creating a virtuous cycle which is only starting. All of this is only possible due to the Apple platform of exceptional integrated user experience and privacy.
Another analyst, J.P. Morgan's Samik Chatterjee, also chimes in with similar sentiments and has overweight rating on Apple's stock with the addition that he forecasts "a path to Apple outperforming investor expectations over a longer time horizon rather than just the upcoming earnings print."