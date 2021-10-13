Apple wants future AirPods generations to undercut and replace traditional hearing aids

Apple wants future AirPods generations to undercut and replace traditional hearing aids0
Way more than a wireless music listening product
Much like the Apple Watch Series 4 radically changed (for good) how we view smartwatches back in 2018 by putting ECG monitoring technology directly on your wrist, the AirPods Pro 2... or Pro 3 may well shift our perception of today's true wireless earbuds with various other built-in health features.
The key word there is "other", mind you, as Apple's next-gen true wireless flagship is expected to support things like body temperature and posture tracking instead of somehow integrating ECG, fall detection, heart rate, sleep, or activity tracking functionality of any sort.
Interestingly, the AirPods of tomorrow could join next year's Apple Watch Series 8 in measuring a wearer's core body temperature while relying on upgraded versions of existing motion sensors to alert said wearers of slouching and help them improve their posture.
This will essentially allow some of the best true wireless earbuds available right now to double as hearing aids, which is pretty much unheard-of (no pun intended). It remains to be seen, of course, just how big of a difference Apple will be able to make in the lives of millions and millions of Americans alone suffering from mild or moderate hearing loss, many of whom are simply too ashamed to wear a traditional hearing aid device.
That feeling of shame would naturally disappear if a ubiquitous pair of earbuds could improve their hearing, especially if an added feature of that sort wouldn't make AirPods prices explode. Traditional hearing aids, mind you, can be quite expensive, as is the case of the Bose SoundControl, which is the first such FDA-cleared product to come from a major consumer electronics brand.
Just don't get too excited at the moment
If all (or at least some) of the above sounds too good to be true, you might want to remember that none of it is technically true yet, and it may never come true.
Even if it does, we can't be sure the groundbreaking health features will actually make it to your ears in 2022... or 2023... or even 2024. While Apple will probably keep trying to take the already hugely popular AirPods to the next level in terms of their real-world utility, the FDA needs to authorize these breakthroughs before reaching consumers, which can be an extremely lengthy and intricate process.
The US Food and Drug Administration has to revise its notoriously strict rules first to allow "over-the-counter hearing aids" to, well, exist, which does seem to be a simple matter of time and could lead to companies like Samsung following Apple's example as well.