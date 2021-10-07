How to find your lost AirPods

here are the five steps you should take to find your lost AirPods:

First, you need to open the ‘Find My’ app. If you don’t see it on your screen you can search for it by pulling down the search menu. After you’ve opened the app you need to go into the ‘Devices’ section which is located at the bottom of the app. In ‘Devices’ you can see all the devices linked to your phone and your AppleID account. Click on your AirPods to see their latest known location. If the AirPods are with you, the app will tell you so next to their name in the ‘Devices’ tab. If not, it will tell you how far they were when they were last spotted. The new ‘Find My’ location functions are only supported by the AirPods Pro and The AirPods Max. This means that if you have another model, the app will show where your phone or tablet last connected to the earbuds. If you have a Pro or a Max model the last known location can be provided by others’ Apple devices too.









What to do if you’ve lost your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max









So without further ado,After you’ve clicked on your AirPods in the ‘Find My’ app you are given a couple of options. If you’re sure the AirPods aren’t in your possession anymore you should click ‘Mark As Lost’. This way every iPhone or iPad that is near your AirPods will start sending you their location information immediately.If you see on the map that your AirPods are in your house or somewhere close to it, you can tap on ‘Play Sound’ and look for them. Even though the AirPods aren’t portable speakers, they still make a recognizable high-pitched sound which should make it easier for you to locate them.Another solution to finding your AirPods Pro or AirPods Max is to use the ‘Find Nearby’ function. As mentioned earlier, this function requires you to have an iPhone 11 or newer and it displays how far and in which direction are your lost AirPods. If you have an older iPhone you are given the ‘Find’ option, which uses the connection signal to determine if you’re getting closer or farther from the device.