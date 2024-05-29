Apple is dangerously late to the AI party: Can Google, Samsung, and Microsoft seize the moment?

Hear, hear… I believe it’s the first time ever I’m worried Apple might not be able to catch up to the competition, and do it “later but better”.





Google, Samsung, Microsoft, OpenAI are running circles around Apple in the area of AI; is it realistic to expect Tim Cook & Co to catch up?

Assisted by Qualcomm, Microsoft’ shocking comeback leaves Apple hanging in the area of Artificial Intelligence

“Copilot”

Recall

Live Captions

Recommended Stories

Cocreator

Google and Samsung’s latest smartphones make the iPhone look like a dumbphone



As an Circle to Search on these two phones is. Circle to Search lets you select whatever you see on your screen and then search the web for it.



If I want to achieve what Circle to Search can do on my iPhone, I must:



Take a screenshot Go to the Google app Load the screenshot Let Google Lens search the web Go to the Photos app on my iPhone Delete the screenshot

Browsing Assist is another awesome ( iPhone 13 or



Call Assist , which translates your calls in real time is another incredible feature, which I’m yet to use in practice. However, the one I’ve gotten to actually try is the Galaxy S24 Ultra’s ability to translate my WhatsApp messages , and then take my texts (in English) and translate them for whoever is on the other side. All automatically. It’s not perfect but it works across multiple of the popular messaging apps, and it’s certainly a feature I see becoming an essential part of phones very soon.



If I want to translate a WhatsApp conversation on my iPhone, I must:



Copy the text Open Google Translate Paste the text Type whatever I want to say in Google Translate Copy it Go back to WhatsApp Paste Send

Then there are the more popular Magic Eraser and Samsung’s equivalent Generative Edit, which let you remove someone from the background of your photo, resize objects, and fill in the gaps in photos.



Will Apple licence Google or Open AI’s algorithms or try to make it alone? ChatGPT might (officially) be coming to iPhone









In the end, the point I made in the beginning stands as the most important takeaway from this story.



Right now, it legitimately seems like there’s one pivotal aspect of next-gen computing that Apple isn’t able to dominate, and that’s AI. In fact, forget “domination”. At this moment, Apple hasn’t even begun playing the AI game, which Google, Samsung, Microsoft & Co are part of.



What went wrong? Well, perhaps Apple spent a little too much time working on the



In the area of phones, tablets, and laptops, Google, Samsung, Microsoft have been playing catch-up to Apple in one way or another for decades. For example, Microsoft was able to introduce the new ARM-powered Surface laptop with a similar level of performance + efficiency as the M1 MacBook Air a whopping 4 years later. However, with the advancements in AI, these same companies finally have a clear advantage over Apple.



I guess the question is whether they are going to seize the opportunity to leave Apple in the dust and refuse to collaborate with Cupertino. Or are they going to try and work with Apple by offering their services (like the rumored Google Gemini/OpenAI deals) to make a pretty penny? Either way, it's going to be very interesting to see how Tim Cook & Co will be able to bring not only the iPhone and iPad, but also the MacBook (which is my daily computer) on par with the competition in terms of AI. As an iPhone 13 user, who also gets to play with the Pixel 8 Pro (or Galaxy S24 Ultra ) daily, I won’t get tired of saying how amazingon these two phones is. Circle to Search lets you select whatever you see on your screen and then search the web for it.If I want to achieve what Circle to Search can do on my iPhone, I must:is another awesome ( Galaxy S24 ) feature I miss every time I’m reading an article on myor iPhone 15 Pro . This summarization feature uses on-device AI to analyze the text on a web page and extract the main points. Needless to say, it’s a real time-saver. Almost a must-have feature, which Apple is yet to give us., which translates your calls in real time is another incredible feature, which I’m yet to use in practice. However, the one I’ve gotten to actually try is theUltra’s ability to, and then take my texts (in English) and translate them for whoever is on the other side. All automatically. It’s not perfect but it works across multiple of the popular messaging apps, and it’s certainly a feature I see becoming an essential part of phones very soon.If I want to translate a WhatsApp conversation on my iPhone, I must:Then there are the more popular Magic Eraser and Samsung’s equivalent Generative Edit, which let you remove someone from the background of your photo, resize objects, and fill in the gaps in photos.In the end, the point I made in the beginning stands as the most important takeaway from this story.Right now, it legitimately seems like there’s one pivotal aspect of next-gen computing that Apple isn’t able to dominate, and that’s AI. In fact, forget “domination”. At this moment, Apple hasn’t even begun playing the AI game, which Google, Samsung, Microsoft & Co are part of.What went wrong? Well, perhaps Apple spent a little too much time working on the Apple Vision Pro and the canceled Apple Car project in time when AI is more important, practical and exciting. I’m not saying the same won’t be true for AR/ VR headsets but that’s certainly not happening anytime soon.In the area of phones, tablets, and laptops, Google, Samsung, Microsoft have been playing catch-up to Apple in one way or another for decades. For example, Microsoft was able to introduce the new ARM-powered Surface laptop with a similar level of performance + efficiency as the M1 MacBook Air a whopping 4 years later. However, with the advancements in AI, these same companies finally have a clear advantage over Apple.I guess the question is whether they are going to seize the opportunity to leave Apple in the dust and refuse to collaborate with Cupertino. Or are they going to try and work with Apple by offering their services (like the rumored Google Gemini/OpenAI deals) to make a pretty penny? Either way, it's going to be very interesting to see how& Co will be able to bring not only the iPhone and iPad, but also the MacBook (which is my daily computer) on par with the competition in terms of AI.







WWDC begins on June 10, and it’s still uncertain if Siri is finally going to become (truly) smart, and whether Apple has been able to close any "AI deals" with Google or OpenAI.