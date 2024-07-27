Over 40% off Moto G Stylus on Amazon!

Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time

By
0comments
Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
For the first time, Apple has been able to cut the prices of current iPhone models in India, the world's second-largest smartphone market behind China and ahead of the U.S. But it did take a drop in Indian import duties on smartphones shipped into the country from 20% to 15% to bring on the price cuts ranging from from 3% to 4%. 

The change in India's budget was put into place on July 23rd and led Apple to cut iPhone prices starting with a 300 rupees ($3.60) drop on models like the made-in-India iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15. As those units were built in India, they were not affected by the cut in import duties. The price of the iPhone SE 3 was sliced by 2,300 rupees ($27.50).

Current premium iPhone 15 models such as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max received a more generous price cut of as much as 6,000 rupees ($71.70). While India is indeed the world's second-largest market for smartphones, it also is a developing country. Per Glassdoor, the average monthly salary in the country ranges from 8,000 rupees ($95.55) to 143,000 rupees ($1,708.02) which explains why value-for-money firm Xiaomi sells very well in India. It also explains why Android holds a whopping 95.03% share of smartphone sales in the country.

Apple is considering having Foxconn assemble iPads in India - Apple cuts iPhone prices in this market for the first time
Apple is considering having Foxconn assemble iPads in India

Even after the price cut, iPhone models are very expensive in India. For example, the iPhone 15 Pro, the lowest-priced iPhone model that will receive Apple Intelligence later this year, is priced in the U.S. at $990. In India, the very same phone will cost $1,550 or 55% more. 

Apple appears to be concerned about the direction of iPhone sales in Asia in light of recent data showing that Apple dropped out of the top five smartphone brands shipped in China during the second quarter. The tech giant might be hoping that cutting iPhone pricing in India can help generate more sales on the continent.

While Apple has been building iPhones in India for years now, the original plan was to bypass India's import tax on smartphones shipped into the country. Originally, Apple had older models made in the country but last year some iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus units were built in India. And now the company is considering assembling iPads in India at Foxconn's facility in Tamil Nadu. Foxconn has already had discussions with the Indian government about building tablets in the country.

While we haven't heard much lately about Apple's plan to diversify production out of China, moving some iPad production to India means that Apple is feeling more confident in the supply chain it has built in the area, and moving out of China is possibly still a long term goal for Apple.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
Refusing to let T-Mobile off the hook, customers have filed class action lawsuit against it
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
T-Mobile users have only now discovered sneaky change made in May
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Latest T-Mobile freebie is waiting to be picked up by you but be careful
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
Google's fancy Pixel Tablet becomes a no-brainer with this sweet post-Prime Day discount
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
T-Mobile customer is paying higher amounts every month for what he suspects is "internal fraud"
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new
Some T-Mobile stores repackaged returned phones and sold them off as new

Latest News

Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
Samsung Galaxy A06 support page goes live ahead of official announcement
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
WhatsApp set to introduce a new album picker for a faster way to share photos
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
Google Discover now has quirky polls to participate in daily
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
The Galaxy Z Fold mania got a 40-foot London bus folded at 90-degree angle
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
OnePlus Nord 4 gets its first major update since launch, here is what's new
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
Google adds new features in Gmail and Chat apps on Android foldables and tablets
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless