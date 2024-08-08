Apple could charge as much as $20 per month for premium AI features





iOS 18 .1 is released to get a shot at using the Apple Intelligence feature and they will have to be using an iPhone 15 Pro or iPhone 15 Pro Max , or one of the four new models making up the Those who don't install Beta software will have to wait until.1 is released to get a shot at using the Apple Intelligence feature and they will have to be using anor, or one of the four new models making up the iPhone 16 line. Some eagerly anticipated AI features, including the ability to create custom emoji, and those tied to virtual digital assistant Siri, might not be available until 2025.







Once Apple has released all of Apple Intelligence, Neil Shah, partner at Counterpoint Research, spoke on CNBC and said that Apple is going to want to help subsidize what is an expensive investment in artificial intelligence by asking its customers to pay $10 to $20 each month for premium Apple Intelligence features. Shah says that this monthly charge could be tied into Apple One, its bundle of services.









Also interviewed on CNBC was CCS Insight's chief of research Ben Wood who has pointed out that Apple is one of the few companies in the connected devices industry that has successfully developed a way to monetize its Services unit. As a result, it would make sense to see Apple charge for some Apple Intelligence features.









