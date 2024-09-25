It's official: the Meta Orion AR glasses prototype, and it looks incredible! "A neural interface"

What can you do with the Meta Orion glasses (when you can actually own them)?





Unlike the Meta Quest headsets, it's quite apparent that the Facebook company wants their Orion AR glasses to be something you'll want to wear outside, everyday, and use primarily as your phone replacement, of sorts.





As expected from a Meta (Facebook) product, Orion is focused on delivering new ways for people to connect. Meta showcased how a live call would work through the glasses, where a realistic hologram of each person in said call (from the shoulders up) appeared, creating a pretty convincing eye-to-eye interaction.





We've seen Meta test photorealistic avatars before with the Quest, but this is pretty next-level, as you're far less detached from the real world, since you actually see it through just your own eyes, and not through cameras. And seeing the real world, and a hologram of a close one talking to you seemingly within it, is going to be quite trippy.





In addition, we can expect a lot of integrated AI features, live translation, live navigation, all the social media integration we could expect (including Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram, plus their respective notifications), and other smartphone features, but now in mixed reality.





When is the Meta Orion AR glasses release date, officially?





Currently Meta Orion is expected to release as a devkit, meaning the first iteration will be aimed at developers only. The second version, however, will be Meta's first consumer holographic AR glasses.





For now, this is what Meta has to say on a release date: "We’re giving Meta employees and select external audiences access to Orion, so our team can learn, iterate and build towards our consumer AR glasses product line."





Since this is pretty vague, we can only speculate (optimistically) that a consumer version of Orion may come out in 2025, about the same time in September.





AR glasses already exist, and we've reviewed them, so if you're interested in seeing what's out today…





A wrist-based neural interface, to be exact, in order for Orion glasses users to be able to interact with them in a low-key way.It's worth pointing out that AR glasses have obviously existed for a while already. They may not be as sophisticated as what Meta envisions its own final rendition to be, but regardless, the ones we already have available are still quite fun and useful for the right person.If you're interested in checking out some of our favorite AR glasses that are available today, consider diving into these reviews: