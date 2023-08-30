Apple's super-powerful Beats Studio Buds+ are getting cheaper and cheaper (new with warranty)
1
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
You don't typically see a lot of Apple-made products score substantial discounts mere weeks or even months after their commercial debut, but the company's Beats-branded earbuds and headphones are evidently the exception to that rule, as highlighted by last week's first-ever Studio Pro deal and a surprising onslaught of Studio Buds+ promotions of late.
Released just around three months ago, the latter noise-cancelling earbuds received their first price cut during Amazon's Prime Day 2023 festival. But then the real madness began, with the e-commerce giant and its Woot subsidiary repeatedly outdoing and one-upping each other to the benefit of bargain hunters across the nation.
The latest limited-time Woot sale just so happens to be the greatest as well, marking down the Beats Studio Buds+ from an already fairly reasonable list price of $169.95 to a simply unbeatable and irresistible $114.95. Unlike some of the e-tailer's most popular deals in recent memory, this is for brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units backed by a full 1-year manufacturer warranty, so there's really no logical or sensible reason to snub this unprecedented opportunity to save 45 bucks on this awesome AirPods Pro 2 alternative.
The only thing that you might not love about the newest Studio Buds+ special offer is the single black color option on sale at 32 percent off its MSRP for the next couple of days. That's not ugly by any aesthetic standard, but it's also not as eye-catching as the transparent flavor Amazon is still selling for a solid $40 less than usual.
Whichever model (and retailer) you'll end up choosing, you should be pleased, nay, delighted with the overall audio performance, noise cancellation technology, voice call quality, battery life, and connectivity of these iOS and Android-compatible puppies. Are they the best of the best wireless earbuds available today? Probably not. But for that price, they're definitely good enough.
