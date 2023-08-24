Apple's transparent Beats Studio Buds+ are on sale at a cool discount at Amazon and Best Buy





The Beats Studio Buds+ are in fact the company's latest AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds alternatives, and even though they were only released a few months ago at an affordable price of $170, you can already nab these Android and iOS-compatible bad boys at a substantial $40 discount.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options $40 off (24%) Buy at Amazon Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Three Color Options $40 off (24%) $129 99 $169 99 Buy at BestBuy





If that happens to sound familiar, it might be because Woot has been running an identical deal for the past week or so on the black model only. But now Amazon and Best Buy are letting you save the same 40 bucks with no strings attached and no obvious compromises, and you can choose between black, ivory, and transparent flavors at both retailers for a presumably limited time.





It pretty much goes without saying that the see-through "color" is the one guaranteed to attract the highest amount of attention on the street, at work, in the classroom, or at the gym, especially among people who are not (yet) familiar with Nothing buds.





The Studio Buds Plus, of course, have just as much going on under the hood as on the surface, offering vastly improved noise cancelling capabilities and voice call clarity compared to the "regular" Studio Buds , as well as state-of-the-art Spatial Audio technology, a battery life of up to 9 hours by themselves (which you can boost to a grand total of 36 hours with the bundled charging case), and a slew of handy features for both Android and iPhone users like one-touch pairing and Find My Device.





Are these puppies as powerful and as incredibly advanced as the AirPods Pro 2 or Samsung's ultra-high-end Galaxy Buds 2 Pro ? Probably not. But they're definitely cheap enough now to be strongly considered for your next purchase if you put value in front of raw power on your list of priorities.