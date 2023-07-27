Apple's hot new Beats Studio Buds+ are already on sale at an unbeatable price





That's an Apple -owned brand, of course, which means that the Studio Buds+ come packed with handy features and services conceived in Cupertino like hands-free "Hey Siri" voice assistant activation, iCloud pairing, and Find My functionality out of the box.

Beats Studio Buds+ True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Spatial Audio, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 9 Hours of Uninterrupted Music Listening, 36 Hours of Combined Battery Life, Pocket-Sized Charging Case with USB-C Connector, Transparent, Black, and Ivory Colors, Grade A Refurbished, 1-Year Warranty Included $70 off (41%) $99 99 $169 99 Buy at Woot Beats Studio Buds True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode, Native iOS and Android Compatibility, IPX4 Water Resistance, Class 1 Bluetooth, Up to 8 Hours of Uninterrupted Listening Time, 24 Hours Combined with Bundled Charging Case, Multiple Colors (No Transparent Option) $50 off (33%) Buy at Amazon





Perhaps most excitingly, these noise-cancelling earbuds unveiled just a couple of months ago are available in a decidedly eye-catching and pretty unconventional transparent design at a regular price of $169.99. If that feels a little too rich for your blood, Woot is about to put a big smile on your face, charging a measly $99.99 for "grade A refurbished" units for a limited time.





That may not sound ideal from a cosmetic condition perspective, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to vouch for the "like-new" functionality of these deeply discounted buds, which also include a nice 1-year eReplacements warranty.





Cosmetically speaking, your $99.99 Studio Buds Plus should present "minimal" damage "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length", which makes perfect sense given the extremely young age of Apple's latest Beats-branded earbuds.





For these to be sold in refurbished condition after "successfully passing a full diagnostic test", their original owners would have had to ditch them following just a few weeks of usage, which generally doesn't leave an easy-to-notice mark.





If you're still not comfortable purchasing refurbished buds, we're afraid we can't really recommend any alternative deals on brand-new units. The best we can do is send you directly to Amazon to buy the "standard" Beats Studio Buds at a $50 discount from a $150 list price.




