Apple's hot new Beats Studio Buds+ are already on sale at an unbeatable price
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
After 2021's AirPods 3 and 2022's AirPods Pro 2, it might seem reasonable to expect Apple to further expand its portfolio of market-leading true wireless earbuds this year. But in lack of any concrete recent rumors about imminent sequels to those two products or an all-new Lite model, the company's hardcore fans may need to choose from said existing options, as well as a very interesting alternative made by Beats.
That's an Apple-owned brand, of course, which means that the Studio Buds+ come packed with handy features and services conceived in Cupertino like hands-free "Hey Siri" voice assistant activation, iCloud pairing, and Find My functionality out of the box.
Perhaps most excitingly, these noise-cancelling earbuds unveiled just a couple of months ago are available in a decidedly eye-catching and pretty unconventional transparent design at a regular price of $169.99. If that feels a little too rich for your blood, Woot is about to put a big smile on your face, charging a measly $99.99 for "grade A refurbished" units for a limited time.
That may not sound ideal from a cosmetic condition perspective, but the Amazon-owned e-tailer is ready to vouch for the "like-new" functionality of these deeply discounted buds, which also include a nice 1-year eReplacements warranty.
Cosmetically speaking, your $99.99 Studio Buds Plus should present "minimal" damage "not noticeable when the device is held at arm's length", which makes perfect sense given the extremely young age of Apple's latest Beats-branded earbuds.
For these to be sold in refurbished condition after "successfully passing a full diagnostic test", their original owners would have had to ditch them following just a few weeks of usage, which generally doesn't leave an easy-to-notice mark.
If you're still not comfortable purchasing refurbished buds, we're afraid we can't really recommend any alternative deals on brand-new units. The best we can do is send you directly to Amazon to buy the "standard" Beats Studio Buds at a $50 discount from a $150 list price.
The Studio Buds+, of course, are vastly improved, offering among others superior active noise cancellation and Transparency technology, not to mention better overall sound, much better call quality, and even slightly better battery life. On top of everything, you've got your Nothing-inspired Transparent "color" option, although if for some reason you don't dig that look, you can always go for a black or white flavor at the same $99.99 price... until the end of the week.
