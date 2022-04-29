 Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro get substantial new discounts - PhoneArena
Save on Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro get substantial new discounts

Deals
Adrian Diaconescu
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Studio Buds and Fit Pro get substantial new discounts
A swanky pair of Beats-branded headphones may not feel like the most intuitive Mother's Day gift idea for a lot of tech enthusiasts, but the Studio Buds are just discreet and elegant enough to work if you have a hip mom who cares about the quality of her tunes and being able to easily and efficiently drown out her surroundings during a particularly immersive listening session.

Of course, these bad boys come with both active noise cancellation and Transparency functionality, and given their $149.95 list price, the two features are almost surprisingly good. It goes without saying that a cool discount can make them even better... and the Beats Studio Buds one of the overall best Mother's Day 2022 bargains available right now.

Yes, Amazon is selling the black, red, and white models for a whopping 50 bucks less than usual, matching the highest discount previously offered for the "fastest-selling Beats product to date." As some of you might know, that vague but undeniably impressive popularity claim dates from just a few weeks back, when three snazzy new Studio Buds colors were unveiled alongside some enhanced Android features.

Of those, Amazon received US exclusivity rights over the Moon Gray version, which is unfortunately still available at its regular aforementioned price. Obviously, we would never recommend paying a $50 premium for a coat of paint, but if you're not happy with the perfectly acceptable spec sheet and decidedly sleek design of the Studio Buds, you can always opt for the absolutely state-of-the-art Beats Fit Pro instead.

These might just be Apple's best true wireless earbuds (yes, even better than the AirPods Pro... in many ways), which automatically makes them a prime candidate for the title of all-around best wireless earbuds you can buy to pair with an iPhone or Android handset today.

With top-notch active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio, dynamic head tracking, Apple H1 power, an IPX4 water-resistant design including flexible wingtips for "all-day" comfort and stability, and six hours of battery life upgradable to up to 24 hours when also considering their bundled "pocket-sized" charging case, the Fit Pro are currently marked down by $20 from a $199.95 list price.

By no means huge, this is actually the first-ever upfront discount offered by Amazon and one of the very few decent deals available... anywhere across the nation on brand-new units since the Beats Fit Pro made their commercial debut back in November 2021.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
Sony’s next top-tier noise-canceling headphones leaked in high-res images
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
A new leak hints at an upcoming OnePlus phone, quite similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Meta is getting physical with its first retail store
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
Samsung's unlocked Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra are on sale at their highest discount ever
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
POCO comes out with its first ever smartwatch and true wireless earbuds
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?
Vote now: What smartphone feature matters to you the most?

Popular stories

AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
AT&T trumps T-Mobile and Verizon with two new unlimited 5G plan perks
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
iPhone 14 Pro 72MP camera system leaves out the best Galaxy S22 Ultra camera feature: Why?
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Motorola Edge 30 is here, and it’s a looker with a tempting price
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
The Pixel Watch isn't the only prototype lost by the person testing it
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
T-Mobile suffers another system breach, this time at the hands of teen hackers
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
Bloomberg's Gurman reveals changes reserved for iPhone 14 Pro
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless