Accessories Apple Deals Audio

Apple's Beats Studio Buds hit their crazy low Black Friday price again before Christmas

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Apple's Beats Studio Buds hit their crazy low Black Friday price again before Christmas
As tempting as it might feel to save close to 75 bucks on Apple's 2021-released Beats Studio Buds in "grade A" refurbished condition, we're pretty certain plenty of bargain hunters will be more inclined to "settle" for a $50 discount on brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged copies of the same awesome true wireless earbuds.

Regularly priced at an already reasonable $149.95, these noise-cancelling bad boys looked virtually irresistible when they first scored this huge 33 percent markdown, which of course happened during the extended Black Friday and Cyber Monday 2021 celebrations of a number of different US retailers less than a month ago.

The same is unquestionably true this time around as well, when it's much harder to find comparable products at similar prices circling the single-Benjamin mark. It's even harder to find similarly advanced earbuds in three different but equally attractive paint jobs, and have confidence all three versions will arrive at your doorsteps by Christmas.

Yes, Amazon can still guarantee nationwide deliveries before December 25 for the black, white, and snazzy red Studio Buds flavors at the time of this writing while matching the aforementioned record high $50 discount.

If all you're interested in is spending as little money as possible on these puppies, you can save an additional 16 bucks or so by going the Amazon "renewed" route, which includes a 90-day warranty and the promise of like-new functionality, as well as no "visible cosmetic imperfections when held at an arm's length." 

Of course, in that case, there's still Woot's refurbished deal to consider, which comes with a full 1-year warranty... at a slightly lower price. No matter your choice of condition or retailers, you're looking at snapping up some of the overall best true wireless earbuds available today, with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology on deck, as well as premium audio quality, native Android and iOS support, solid battery life of up to 24 hours when considering the bundled charging case, and decent IPX4 water resistance.

Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life
Jun 16, 2021, 10:29 AM, by Daniel Petrov
Beats Studio Buds vs AirPods Pro vs Apple AirPods price, features, and battery life
Jun 16, 2021, 10:29 AM, by Daniel Petrov
U-turn: Indecisive Apple removes Samsung's Galaxy S21 from Beats Studio Buds ad
featured
featured
U-turn: Indecisive Apple removes Samsung's Galaxy S21 from Beats Studio Buds ad
Jul 08, 2021, 11:15 AM, by Martin Filipov

