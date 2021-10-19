Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak out shortly after the AirPods 3 debut





Believe it or not, the Beats Fit Pro are expected to go official as early as "the week of November 1", with shipments likely to kick off just a few days later, and yes, state-of-the-art ANC technology purportedly in tow.





That's not all we've been able to find out from the Fit Pro's first-ever leak, mind you, with the always reliable folks at 9To5Mac claiming the list of features will also include hands-free "Hey Siri" assistance, Apple H1 processing power, and Class 1 Bluetooth support.









The H1 chip is the same one found inside the AirPods 3 , and unsurprisingly, the impending Beats-branded earbuds are tipped to more or less match the battery life of Apple's hot new non-Pro bad boys. We're talking up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC or Transparency Mode enabled and a combined endurance score of roughly 30 hours when taking a familiar-looking charging case into account as well.









Of course, the resulting design is not for everyone (to say the least), so it remains to be seen just how much lower these puppies will be priced compared to the hugely popular $250 AirPods Pro before making any predictions as to their own box-office success.

