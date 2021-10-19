Notification Center

Apple Audio

Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak out shortly after the AirPods 3 debut

Adrian Diaconescu
By
Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro earbuds leak out shortly after the AirPods 3 debut
After waiting forever for Apple to unveil the third-gen non-Pro AirPods and being somewhat disappointed to see the $179 true wireless earbuds skip the oft-rumored active noise cancellation functionality, we're happy to report the company's next big audio product is surprisingly right around the corner.

Believe it or not, the Beats Fit Pro are expected to go official as early as "the week of November 1", with shipments likely to kick off just a few days later, and yes, state-of-the-art ANC technology purportedly in tow.

That's not all we've been able to find out from the Fit Pro's first-ever leak, mind you, with the always reliable folks at 9To5Mac claiming the list of features will also include hands-free "Hey Siri" assistance, Apple H1 processing power, and Class 1 Bluetooth support.


The H1 chip is the same one found inside the AirPods 3, and unsurprisingly, the impending Beats-branded earbuds are tipped to more or less match the battery life of Apple's hot new non-Pro bad boys. We're talking up to six hours of uninterrupted listening time with ANC or Transparency Mode enabled and a combined endurance score of roughly 30 hours when taking a familiar-looking charging case into account as well.

As pointed out by 9To5Mac, said case resembles the one sold alongside the older Beats Powerbeats Pro rather than the companion of the newer (and cheaper) Studio Buds while the Beats Fit Pro themselves look... quite distinctive in black, gray, purple, and white colors, with long rubber wings presumably guaranteeing a better fit than most of today's best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation baked in. 

Of course, the resulting design is not for everyone (to say the least), so it remains to be seen just how much lower these puppies will be priced compared to the hugely popular $250 AirPods Pro before making any predictions as to their own box-office success.

