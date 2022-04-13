Apple's noise-cancelling Beats Fit Pro are a top bargain right now in black and white colors

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.









Although a few other interesting promotions followed relatively quickly , pretty much all major US retailers seem to be charging two Benjamins for brand-new units again. But if you don't mind going the (trusted) refurb route, Best Buy can hook you up with a black or white pair of these bad boys at a measly $99.99 at the time of this writing.





That's a whopping 50 percent less than what you currently have to pay for all-new Beats Fit Pro copies at the exact same retailer, and while that's obviously an unfair comparison to make, Geek Squad certified products are (theoretically) guaranteed to work flawlessly and look at worst acceptable.





It's perhaps unnecessary to highlight how rare it is to be able to purchase good-looking, good-sounding, and long-lasting true wireless earbuds with state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology in tow at only $99.99, especially when talking about a Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro alternative manufactured by none other than Apple





According to Apple, the Fit Pro are most likely not quite as popular as the Beats Studio Buds ... at least not yet. What they clearly are is superior to their cousins, with a pretty much perfect gym-friendly design, Apple H1 power, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, as well as six hours of uninterrupted listening time that you can easily bump up to a full 24 hours of "combined" playback when also considering the bundled wired charging case.





Oh, and you can effortlessly pair the Beats Fit Pro with all the best Android phones out there (in addition, of course, to Apple's own iPhones), with the new features enabled on the Studio Buds present here as well thanks to the official Beats app.

