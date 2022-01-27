Amazon's first-ever Beats Fit Pro deal makes Apple's best earbuds even sweeter

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





More importantly, the late 2021-released Beats Fit Pro are simply better in many ways, fully justifying their $200 regular price with pretty much unrivaled "all-day" comfort and stability, state-of-the-art Spatial Audio technology supporting dynamic head tracking, and excellent battery life among others.





That being said, it's certainly not easy to keep the entire army of affordable alternatives from brands as diverse as Samsung, Jabra, Anker, Amazon, OnePlus and so on and so forth at bay, which might explain Walmart's somewhat surprising killer early deal from last week.



Unsurprisingly, that huge discount of up to 23 percent didn't last long, but now Amazon is sweetening the Beats Fit Pro deal for the very first time and it's even doing so for all four color options.



Unfortunately, the sleek, flexible, and sweat-resistant buds themselves are not marked down, including instead a $20 Amazon gift card at no extra cost. Once you take that into consideration, you'll essentially spend the same 180 bucks on these bad boys as you would on the AirPods Pro right now, which seems like a very appealing value proposition indeed.



Granted, the Beats Fit Pro come without the wireless charging functionality of their high-end AirPods-branded cousins, but the fit, the sound technology, and the 6-hour battery life (with ANC enabled at all times) should make you at least consider this promotion... before the Granted, the Beats Fit Pro come without the wireless charging functionality of their high-end AirPods-branded cousins, but the fit, the sound technology, and the 6-hour battery life (with ANC enabled at all times) should make you at least consider this promotion... before the AirPods Pro 2 are finally unveiled.



If you want to keep your actual spending to a minimum, opting for a "renewed" unit backed by the 90-day Amazon Renewed Guarantee program at $43 below the aforementioned brand-new list price might also be a decent idea and a smart investment.

