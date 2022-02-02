 Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished) - PhoneArena

Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)

Adrian Diaconescu
By
1
Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)
The long overdue AirPods Pro 2 are starting to sound more and more exciting and are undoubtedly drawing near, but hardcore Apple fans who don't feel like waiting another day for new high-end true wireless earbuds should know they already have great options at their disposal.

Sold under the highly respected Beats brand and obviously designed by parent company Apple itself, the noise-cancelling Fit Pro are typically cheaper than the first-gen AirPods Pro, and in at least a couple of big ways, they might also be better.

Released less than three months ago, these long-lasting, secure-fitting, and reasonably good-looking bad boys scored their first (surprisingly) substantial discount just a couple of weeks back. Naturally, that killer Walmart deal didn't last long, and believe it or not, the same goes for Amazon's much weaker promotion from less than a week ago.

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Black, Certified Refurbished

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Sage Gray, Certified Refurbished

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, White, Certified Refurbished

$50 off (25%)
$149 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

Beats Fit Pro

True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Purple, Certified Refurbished

$40 off (20%)
$159 99
$199 99
Buy at BestBuy

But that's where Best Buy comes in, slashing a new record high $50 off the $199.99 list price of the Beats Fit Pro in three different hues... with a catch. Namely, you're looking at "certified refurbished" rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, which means the aforementioned $50 discount comes with some possible shortcomings. 

On the bright side, the retailer's Geek Squad program is known for the attention technicians like to offer refurbished products before deeming them ready for their new owners. We're talking close inspection and restoration to "like-new" functionality and cosmetic condition, so you should be able to easily fool your friends that you could afford to purchase the Fit Pro brand-new.

In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the key selling points here include a 6-hour battery life you can bump up to around 24 hours with the bundled (wired) charging case, an unrivaled fit and "all-day" comfort promise, the same Apple H1 chip found inside the AirPods Pro, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and perhaps most impressively, Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking.

In a nutshell, the Beats Fit Pro bring together the best of the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 worlds, adding secure-fit wingtips on top of everything at a pretty much unbeatable price of $149.99. What's not to like?

