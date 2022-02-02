Apple's outstanding Beats Fit Pro earbuds are now cheaper than ever (refurbished)

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





Sold under the highly respected Beats brand and obviously designed by parent company Apple itself, the noise-cancelling Fit Pro are typically cheaper than the first-gen AirPods Pro, and in at least a couple of big ways, they might also be better.









But that's where Best Buy comes in, slashing a new record high $50 off the $199.99 list price of the Beats Fit Pro in three different hues... with a catch. Namely, you're looking at "certified refurbished" rather than brand-new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units here, which means the aforementioned $50 discount comes with some possible shortcomings.





On the bright side, the retailer's Geek Squad program is known for the attention technicians like to offer refurbished products before deeming them ready for their new owners. We're talking close inspection and restoration to "like-new" functionality and cosmetic condition, so you should be able to easily fool your friends that you could afford to purchase the Fit Pro brand-new.





In addition to state-of-the-art active noise cancellation technology, the key selling points here include a 6-hour battery life you can bump up to around 24 hours with the bundled (wired) charging case, an unrivaled fit and "all-day" comfort promise, the same Apple H1 chip found inside the AirPods Pro, IPX4 sweat and water resistance, and perhaps most impressively, Spatial Audio support with dynamic head tracking.





In a nutshell, the Beats Fit Pro bring together the best of the AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 worlds, adding secure-fit wingtips on top of everything at a pretty much unbeatable price of $149.99. What's not to like?

