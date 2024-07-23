Apple and Samsung lied: The only metal phone in the world is the only phone built to last

The phone? The OnePlus Nord 4. What makes it unique? Not much… Just making the “impossible” possible.

OnePlus Nord 4: The only metal phone in the world is the only “unique” phone you should care about in 2024

Recommended Stories

Flagship-grade 120Hz, 6.8-inch display with super-thin display borders

Flagship-grade Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chip, which is as powerful as last year’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

Reliable dust and water-resistance (IP65) - as long as you don’t submerge it under water

Large 5,500 mAh battery with super-fast charging - probably the star of the show

Good dual-camera system for all but the biggest camera phone enthusiast

4/6 years of Android/security updates - a first for a OnePlus phone

Apart from the stunning metal design, the OnePlus Nord 4’s real superpower is that it lasts forever, and charges fully in under 30 minutes

iPhone 15 Pro Max

OnePlus Nord 4 is the first globally-available (non-Google) mid-range phone with greater focus on useful AI features

AI message translator should automatically translate your chats - just like Samsung’s version of the feature

Clear Face is OnePlus’ version of Google’s “Best take”

AI Eraser is the equivalent of Magic Eraser from the Pixel

Smart Cutout lets you select and cut out parts of an image, and overlay them on top of a different photo - going a step farther than Apple and Google’s version of the same feature

AI Writer should help your writing with different writing styles

You get something called Audio Summary and AI-powered voice notes transcriber

Don’t listen to Apple and Samsung! Making a metal phone is possible - OnePlus Nord 4 might be the only phone built to last

Galaxy S24



It’s the metal body, the extended software support, the jaw-dropping endurance and charging times, and the truly flagship-grade SoC that make this phone likely to stay fast, reliable, and in one piece (!) even after 4-5 years of use - perhaps without a case?



I’d go as far as to say that if I wasn’t a Mac user, and if I didn’t work at PhoneArena (which gives me access to high-end flagship phones), the OnePlus Nord 4 would be on top of my list of best new phones to buy in 2024.



It’s the metal body, the extended software support, the jaw-dropping endurance and charging times, and the truly flagship-grade SoC that make this phone likely to stay fast, reliable, and in one piece (!) even after 4-5 years of use - perhaps without a case?I’d go as far as to say that if I wasn’t a Mac user, and if I didn’t work at PhoneArena (which gives me access to high-end flagship phones), the OnePlus Nord 4 would be on top of my list of best new phones to buy in 2024.



OnePlus’ competition in the $500 price range is the ancient-looking $500 Pixel 8a . And I don’t need to wait for our OnePlus Nord 4 review to tell you the Pixel 8a is likely to lose to the Nord 4 in the areas of design, battery life, display and performance.