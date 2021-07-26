Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy

Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
By no means perfect, the second-gen Echo Buds, unveiled just a few months ago, are pretty much impossible to beat in terms of bang for buck, normally starting at a measly $120 with active noise cancellation, solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, quick charging functionality, and hands-free Alexa support.
That being said, we're fairly certain this amazing new Best Buy deal will not last forever, so bargain hunters may want to hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late. After all, many of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation typically set you back way more than $100 or even $150, almost never going down below the $100 mark.
Of course, the Echo Buds are unlikely to sound as smooth as the very well-reviewed AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to the trained ear, nonetheless providing more than enough power, bass, noise cancellation, battery life, handy voice assistance, comfort, and sweat resistance to be worth a shot at their highest ever discount.