Amazon's noise-cancelling Echo Buds are cheaper than ever... at Best Buy

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.





By no means perfect, the second-gen Echo Buds , unveiled just a few months ago, are pretty much impossible to beat in terms of bang for buck, normally starting at a measly $120 with active noise cancellation, solid battery life, IPX4 water resistance, quick charging functionality, and hands-free Alexa support.





Incredibly enough, the ultra-affordable AirPods Pro rivals are currently on sale at an even lower price than usual, fetching as little as $79.99 a pair in black and white color options. Perhaps even more surprisingly, this unprecedented $40 discount is offered by Best Buy rather than Amazon itself, with the device manufacturer only capable of shaving 30 bucks off the aforementioned list price of the upgraded Echo Buds at the time of this writing.





Technically, the e-commerce giant did drop these bad boys to $79.99 last month, but unlike back then, you don't need a Prime membership to save a cool $40 this time around. In fact, you don't have to do anything special, meet any sort of requirements, or jump through hoops of some kind.





That being said, we're fairly certain this amazing new Best Buy deal will not last forever, so bargain hunters may want to hurry and pull the trigger before it's too late. After all, many of the best wireless earbuds with active noise cancellation typically set you back way more than $100 or even $150, almost never going down below the $100 mark.





Of course, the Echo Buds are unlikely to sound as smooth as the very well-reviewed AirPods Pro or Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro to the trained ear, nonetheless providing more than enough power, bass, noise cancellation, battery life, handy voice assistance, comfort, and sweat resistance to be worth a shot at their highest ever discount.