Walmart has Apple's 'old' AirPods Pro 2 on sale at a killer new discount
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Apple technically unveiled a new AirPods model a little over a month ago, we can totally understand if you're not particularly keen on buying these "upgraded" noise-cancelling earbuds. That's because 2023's AirPods Pro 2 and the 2022-released AirPods Pro 2 are identical in every single way apart from one admittedly important but not exactly game-changing detail.
Yes, the "new" second-gen AirPods Pro come with a USB Type C-capable charging case, which is certainly a nice touch of modernity that Apple really should have adopted a while back before being effectively forced to do so by the European Commission. But the "old" Lightning-equipped AirPods Pro 2 are just as powerful, loud, crisp, and comfortable to wear as this revised version, which makes them a pretty smart buy at the right price right now.
After all, we're sure you still have a bunch of Lightning cables lying around the house and maybe even one or two "old fashioned" iPhones or iPads in your possession, so odds are the second-gen AirPods Pro currently sold by Walmart at $189 a pair will not inconvenience you too much.
Although we don't expect all of you to agree with this, $189 feels to us like a very fair price to pay for the best-selling noise-cancelling earbuds on the planet, dropping from Apple's (and Walmart's) original ask of $249. That's made more obvious by the return of those "new" AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case to their own regular price of 250 bucks after a couple of surprisingly early and surprisingly substantial discounts, but of course, there are plenty of other options to consider before deciding to pull the trigger.
Many of the world's best wireless earbuds are frequently available for less than $189 (or way less than that), including a few undeniably great products made by Apple and sold under the popular Beats brand. Then again, we know very well that some of you can't even conceive buying or owning something that lacks your beloved logo, and of course, the second-gen AirPods Pro just so happen to offer top-notch active noise cancellation, premium sound, solid battery life, and flawless connectivity (with iPhones) in addition to Apple's reliability guarantee.
