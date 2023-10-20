Walmart has Apple's 'old' AirPods Pro 2 on sale at a killer new discount





Yes, the "new" second-gen AirPods Pro come with a USB Type C-capable charging case, which is certainly a nice touch of modernity that Apple really should have adopted a while back before being effectively forced to do so by the European Commission. But the "old" Lightning-equipped AirPods Pro 2 are just as powerful, loud, crisp, and comfortable to wear as this revised version, which makes them a pretty smart buy at the right price right now.

After all, we're sure you still have a bunch of Lightning cables lying around the house and maybe even one or two "old fashioned" iPhones or iPads in your possession, so odds are the second-gen AirPods Pro currently sold by Walmart at $189 a pair will not inconvenience you too much.





Although we don't expect all of you to agree with this, $189 feels to us like a very fair price to pay for the best-selling noise-cancelling earbuds on the planet, dropping from Apple's (and Walmart's) original ask of $249. That's made more obvious by the return of those "new" AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C case to their own regular price of 250 bucks after a couple of surprisingly early and surprisingly substantial discounts , but of course, there are plenty of other options to consider before deciding to pull the trigger.





wa y less than that), including a few undeniably great products made by Apple and Many of the world's best wireless earbuds are frequently available for less than $189 (ory less than that), including a few undeniably great products made by Apple and sold under the popular Beats brand . Then again, we know very well that some of you can't even conceive buying or owning something that lacks your beloved logo, and of course, the second-gen AirPods Pro just so happen to offer top-notch active noise cancellation, premium sound, solid battery life, and flawless connectivity (with iPhones) in addition to Apple's reliability guarantee.