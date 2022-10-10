These deeply discounted AirPods Max units on sale in all five colors are 'practically brand new'

Excited about the chance to possibly maybe beat the holiday rush and take care of your Christmas shopping list at some of the season's best prices during Amazon's Prime Early Access Sale event this week?





Before you become a Prime member especially for these potentially unmissable promotions, you might want to take note of a killer deal already available at an e-tailer owned by none other than Amazon if you're in the market for a trendy pair of over-ear noise-cancelling headphones for yourself or a special someone right now.

Apple AirPods Max Over-Ear Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation, Five Colors, Factory Reconditioned, Like New, 90-Day Warranty $194 off (35%) $354 99 $549 Buy at Woot





Yes, we're talking about Apple's AirPods Max , which are currently sold by Woot for nearly 200 bucks less than what its parent normally charges in brand-new condition. Granted, these are not technically new, unused, unopened, and undamaged units, but according to their very generous vendor, they should (mostly) look the part while featuring no "visible scratches or blemishes."





The 90-day seller warranty included here is another obvious disadvantage compared to the standard 1-year manufacturer coverage offered by Amazon at $450 and up at the time of this writing, although at an incredibly low price of $354.99, you'll undoubtedly find that inconvenience relatively easy to ignore.





That's particularly true if you like chromatic diversity, with no less than five color options available for a limited time (four days or less) and in presumably limited inventory at 355 bucks a pop.





Space gray, silver, sky blue, green, and pink just so happen to be all of the hues the AirPods Max have ever been released in, which makes this promotion as good as it gets from this standpoint as well.





Whether you're an Android or iOS person, of course, you can probably do better at that price when it comes to picking one of the best high-end Bluetooth wireless headphones options on the market today. But if you're an Apple person, this is a virtually unbeatable and completely unprecedented AirPods Max offer, so do with that as you will.



