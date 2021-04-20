New Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic brings high frame rates, dandy Siri remote
New Apple TV 4K 2021 features and streaming services support
Previous Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model is using HDMI 2.1 for it to be able to support the 120Hz refresh rate. The new HDMI port would also require a 120Hz TV to deliver that fast refresh rate, and there are plenty of those already available. The higher refresh rate will make gaming on compatible games with the Apple TV 4K smoother and make its interface smoother as well.
Another cool new TV feature that Apple introduces together with the TV 4K box is calibrating your TV screen with the help of your iPhone's light sensor:
Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality.2 Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.
New Apple TV 4K 2021 Siri Remote controls your TV, too
Perhaps the most welcome new Apple TV 4K refresh comes for... the Siri Remote. Crafted from a single piece of aluminum design, the new Siri Remote is more ergonomic, and now sports a power button for your TV, so you'd only need one remote for both the set-top box, and the box that houses the largest screen in your house.
Not only that, but the all-new touch clickpad has a five-way navigation and can be used for taps and directional swipes. The ring surrounding the clickpad can also serve as a jog dial of sorts with a circular motion that browses through your movies and shows in no time.
Apple TV 4K 2021 price and availability
- $179 for 32GB Apple TV model
- $199 for 64GB Apple TV model
- Release date: April 30
The new Apple TV 4K 2021 also supports gaming services and controllers, like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The fresh puck has the company’s voice assistant, Siri, and its iCloud and Apple Music services, too.
You could get the previous Apple TV 4K model on Amazon for $179, and the 2021 Apple TV 4K edition costs exactly that, too, save for the 64GB version that will be $199 when ordering starts on April 30.