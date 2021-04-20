Get Galaxy S21 Ultra 5G with unlimited plan!

Accessories Apple

New Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic brings high frame rates, dandy Siri remote

Daniel Petrov
By Daniel Petrov
Apr 20, 2021, 12:25 PM
New Apple TV 4K with A12 Bionic brings high frame rates, dandy Siri remote
The new Apple TV 4К 2021 model that just got announced during its Spring Loaded event comes with a high framerate support (60fps for HDR and Dolby Vision) - a pretty impressive feat in and of itself, but that's not the only thing it has going.

New Apple TV 4K 2021 features and streaming services support


There were references about said 120Hz support in the latest tvOS 14.5 Beta and, since the update is soon becoming official, Apple TV officially joins the rare 4K HDR at 60fps club, a privilege that can only be fully useful on certain TV sets and monitors.

Previous Apple TV 4K’s hardware doesn’t allow for 120Hz refresh rate due to it using an HDMI 2.0 port which is limited to 4K 60Hz. The new model is using HDMI 2.1 for it to be able to support the 120Hz refresh rate. The new HDMI port would also require a 120Hz TV to deliver that fast refresh rate, and there are plenty of those already available. The higher refresh rate will make gaming on compatible games with the Apple TV 4K smoother and make its interface smoother as well.

The new Apple TV 4K also supports 4K HDR content and Dolby Atmos sound while tvOS provides access to streaming services like Netflix, HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, Paramount+ and the company’s own Apple TV service, which is only available on tvOS as TV set-top boxes go. Apple also mentioned that it has partnered with streaming services to make high frame rate HDR content for the 2021 Apple TV, and those include FOX Sports, NBCUniversal, Paramount Plus, Red Bull TV, as well as Canal Plus.

Another cool new TV feature that Apple introduces together with the TV 4K box is calibrating your TV screen with the help of your iPhone's light sensor:

Through an innovative color balance process, Apple TV works with iPhone and its advanced sensors to improve a television’s picture quality.2 Apple TV uses the light sensor in iPhone to compare the color balance to the industry-standard specifications used by cinematographers worldwide. Using this data, Apple TV automatically tailors its video output to deliver much more accurate colors and improved contrast — without customers ever having to adjust their television settings.

New Apple TV 4K 2021 Siri Remote controls your TV, too


Perhaps the most welcome new Apple TV 4K refresh comes for... the Siri Remote. Crafted from a single piece of aluminum design, the new Siri Remote is more ergonomic, and now sports a power button for your TV, so you'd only need one remote for both the set-top box, and the box that houses the largest screen in your house.

Not only that, but  the all-new touch clickpad has a five-way navigation and can be used for taps and directional swipes. The ring surrounding the clickpad can also serve as a jog dial of sorts with a circular motion that browses through your movies and shows in no time.

 

Apple TV 4K 2021 price and availability


  • $179 for 32GB Apple TV model
  • $199 for 64GB Apple TV model
  • Release date: April 30

The new Apple TV 4K 2021 also supports gaming services and controllers, like the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 and Xbox Adaptive Controllers. The fresh puck has the company’s voice assistant, Siri, and its iCloud and Apple Music services, too. 

You could get the previous Apple TV 4K model on Amazon for $179, and the 2021 Apple TV 4K edition costs exactly that, too, save for the 64GB version that will be $199 when ordering starts on April 30.

