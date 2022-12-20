Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long





Not to worry, as Walmart and Target are currently selling the AirPods 2 at one of their lowest ever prices. If you hurry (and depending on where you live, as well as your preferred purchasing method), you can get your hands (or rather ears) on these bad boys by December 24 and pay a measly $89.99 for the privilege.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) True Wireless Earbuds with Wired Charging Case $29 off (24%) $89 99 $119 Buy at Walmart Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) True Wireless Earbuds with Wired Charging Case $40 off (31%) $89 99 $129 99 Buy at Target





That's down from a $119 list price at Walmart and $129.99 at Target and Apple itself, although the second-gen non-Pro AirPods actually saw daylight at $159 all the way back in 2019 with an identical design and very similar specs to the 2016 edition.





We realize that may not sound incredibly appealing so close to the year 2023, but despite the obvious evolution and huge expansion of the true wireless earbuds market, the AirPods 2 undeniably hold up well from essentially every major standpoint.





At 90 bucks, they're clearly among the most affordable iPhone companions you can get brand-new, and their connectivity is still flawless while the audio quality... not too bad. The battery life is certainly not great by "modern" industry standards, but the significantly costlier AirPods 3 and second-gen AirPods Pro only offer an extra hour of uninterrupted listening time, which isn't that big of a deal.





The AirPods 2's 5-hour endurance rating can be bumped up to a solid 24 hours (or more) when taking into consideration their (wired) charging case, and while $89.99 is not technically the lowest price ever hit by Apple 's "standard" 2019 buds, the value for money is unlikely to be surpassed again anytime soon.





Keep in mind that Walmart and Target's last-minute Christmas deals don't have an expiration date listed, but Best Buy is currently charging $99.99 for the same product and Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after lowering its own price to $89.99. In other words, it might be wise to hurry.