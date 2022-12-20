Save on Galaxy S22, Plus & Ultra

Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long

Deals
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long
Can't afford the AirPods Pro 2... or the non-Pro AirPods 3... or a refurbished pair of OG AirPods Pros but still want to be hip this Christmas and buy some of the world's most popular true wireless earbuds for yourself or someone who means the world to you?

Not to worry, as Walmart and Target are currently selling the AirPods 2 at one of their lowest ever prices. If you hurry (and depending on where you live, as well as your preferred purchasing method), you can get your hands (or rather ears) on these bad boys by December 24 and pay a measly $89.99 for the privilege.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

True Wireless Earbuds with Wired Charging Case
$29 off (24%)
$89 99
$119
Buy at Walmart

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation)

True Wireless Earbuds with Wired Charging Case
$40 off (31%)
$89 99
$129 99
Buy at Target

That's down from a $119 list price at Walmart and $129.99 at Target and Apple itself, although the second-gen non-Pro AirPods actually saw daylight at $159 all the way back in 2019 with an identical design and very similar specs to the 2016 edition.

We realize that may not sound incredibly appealing so close to the year 2023, but despite the obvious evolution and huge expansion of the true wireless earbuds market, the AirPods 2 undeniably hold up well from essentially every major standpoint.

At 90 bucks, they're clearly among the most affordable iPhone companions you can get brand-new, and their connectivity is still flawless while the audio quality... not too bad. The battery life is certainly not great by "modern" industry standards, but the significantly costlier AirPods 3 and second-gen AirPods Pro only offer an extra hour of uninterrupted listening time, which isn't that big of a deal.

The AirPods 2's 5-hour endurance rating can be bumped up to a solid 24 hours (or more) when taking into consideration their (wired) charging case, and while $89.99 is not technically the lowest price ever hit by Apple's "standard" 2019 buds, the value for money is unlikely to be surpassed again anytime soon.

Keep in mind that Walmart and Target's last-minute Christmas deals don't have an expiration date listed, but Best Buy is currently charging $99.99 for the same product and Amazon appears to have completely run out of inventory after lowering its own price to $89.99. In other words, it might be wise to hurry.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long
Probably the last great Apple AirPods deal of the year is here, but not for long
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Best Buy has Samsung's premium Galaxy Watch 5 Pro on sale at super-rare discounts
Benchmark results show OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC carrying up to 16GB RAM
Benchmark results show OnePlus 11 5G powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC carrying up to 16GB RAM
Google testing app that can read prescriptions written by doctors
Google testing app that can read prescriptions written by doctors
Apple's spectacularly powerful 2022 11-inch iPad Pro falls to record-low price
Apple's spectacularly powerful 2022 11-inch iPad Pro falls to record-low price
Renders of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone surface
Renders of the rumored Motorola ThinkPhone surface

Popular stories

Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
Samsung's high-end Galaxy Tab S7+ behemoth plummets to a decidedly mid-range price at Walmart
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
The mighty fast M1 12.9-inch iPad Pro is up to a jaw-dropping $500 off
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
Amazon knocks Google's Pixel Buds Pro down to their lowest ever price
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
AT&T has a deal that you can't refuse for the iPhone 14 Plus with no trade-in required
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Game-changing Pixel 7a means no need to spend more than $450 for a phone ever again!
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
Motorola's first Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 phone has a 165Hz screen, 125W charging, and a crazy low price
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless