Apple's AirPods 3 and OG AirPods Pro are too cheap to ignore right now (refurbished)





But what model should you choose from Apple 's (slowly) growing family of industry-leading buds (or pods)? And what if you can't afford a new unit with a modern MagSafe charging case bundled in?

Apple AirPods 3 True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $109 99 Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging Case, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $134 99 Buy at Woot





Well, that's where Woot comes in, selling the non-Pro AirPods 3 for $109.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition today only. These non-noise-cancelling bad boys released around a year ago are normally priced at $179 (brand new), very rarely scoring higher than $20 (and even $10) discounts in the last few months at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy (let alone Apple itself).





Woot's ultra-affordable refurbs, of course, only come with a 90-day seller warranty, as well as "minimal" cosmetic damage virtually unnoticeable at "arm's length", promising "like-new" functionality after clearing a full and comprehensive diagnostic test and a "minimum" battery capacity of 85 percent.





The same exact conditions apply to first-gen AirPods Pro units available for $134.99 a pair for 24 hours of their own alongside a good old fashioned non-MagSafe wireless charging case.





and with a MagSafe charging case bundled in), you definitely have to wonder if Woot's $135 refurbs are really cheap enough to warrant a decent amount of attention before Christmas, and perhaps more importantly, Black Friday 2022. These puppies obviously hold a big advantage over the newer non-Pro version in their active noise cancellation technology, but with Walmart recently dropping their original $249 list price to as little as $159 brand-new with a MagSafe charging case bundled in), you definitely have to wonder if Woot's $135 refurbs are really cheap enough to warrant a decent amount of attention before Christmas, and perhaps more importantly, Black Friday 2022.



