Apple's AirPods 3 and OG AirPods Pro are too cheap to ignore right now (refurbished)

But what model should you choose from Apple 's (slowly) growing family of industry-leading buds (or pods)? And what if you can't afford a new unit with a modern MagSafe charging case bundled in?

Apple AirPods 3 True Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case, Spatial Audio, Dynamic Head Tracking, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $109 99 Buy at Woot Apple AirPods Pro True Wireless Earbuds with Active Noise Cancellation, Wireless Charging Case, Grade A Refurbished, 90-Day Warranty $134 99 Buy at Woot





Well, that's where Woot comes in, selling the non-Pro AirPods 3 for $109.99 in "grade A" refurbished condition today only. These non-noise-cancelling bad boys released around a year ago are normally priced at $179 (brand new), very rarely scoring higher than $20 (and even $10) discounts in the last few months at retailers like Amazon or Best Buy (let alone Apple itself).





Woot's ultra-affordable refurbs, of course, only come with a 90-day seller warranty, as well as "minimal" cosmetic damage virtually unnoticeable at "arm's length", promising "like-new" functionality after clearing a full and comprehensive diagnostic test and a "minimum" battery capacity of 85 percent.





The same exact conditions apply to first-gen AirPods Pro units available for $134.99 a pair for 24 hours of their own alongside a good old fashioned non-MagSafe wireless charging case.





and with a MagSafe charging case bundled in), you definitely have to wonder if Woot's $135 refurbs are really cheap enough to warrant a decent amount of attention before Christmas, and perhaps more importantly, Black Friday 2022. These puppies obviously hold a big advantage over the newer non-Pro version in their active noise cancellation technology, but with Walmart recently dropping their original $249 list price to as little as $159 brand-new with a MagSafe charging case bundled in), you definitely have to wonder if Woot's $135 refurbs are really cheap enough to warrant a decent amount of attention before Christmas, and perhaps more importantly, Black Friday 2022.





If you own an iPhone and want to get the best wireless earbuds possible to use at the office, gym, or on your daily commute to work, you obviously cannot go wrong with a new pair of AirPods this holiday season.