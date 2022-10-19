Super-high-quality renders showcase the oddly familiar design of Apple's 2023 iPhone SE 4

Apple's next big iPhone has just leaked in all its glory, but before you get too excited... or accuse us of using deliberately vague wording to mislead you into reading our full story below, we should emphasize this is not a member of the company's fall 2023 premium handset family we're talking about here.









For a 2023 product, of course, the fourth-gen iPhone SE sure looks... outdated (yes, already), taking more than a few design cues from the 2018, yes, 2018-released iPhone XR

Long live the notch!





Whether or not Apple's ingenious "Dynamic Island" solution to the notch issue is here to stay and expand

from the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to the entire iPhone 15 lineup and even if said lineup were to miraculously adopt under-display facial recognition technology across the board, you'll almost certainly have to stand the sight of the iPhone XR's "traditional" screen cutout for at least another year.





exactly the same as the 6.1-inch XR, "borrowing" everything from, well, that display diagonal to the noticeable but not-too-thick side and bottom bezels to an extra-wide notch housing all the components needed for There's really no way around it - the iPhone SE (2023) will lookthe same as the 6.1-inch XR, "borrowing" everything from, well, that display diagonal to the noticeable but not-too-thick side and bottom bezels to an extra-wide notch housing all the components needed for Apple 's Face ID system to work flawlessly without the elegance of the aforementioned Dynamic Island double hole punch setup.













Also rendered today (in gorgeous detail) are the expected Midnight, Starlight, and (Product) RED flavors of next year's iPhone SE generation, which just so happen to be the exact same color options of the current iPhone SE edition, released earlier this year with a powerful Apple A15 Bionic processor under the hood.

iPhone SE 4 - probable specs and prices









Prosser himself claims to have sat on these product images for a "hot minute" in anticipation of confirmation from experts like Ross Young, and although nothing is certain until it's... certain, this potentially divisive aesthetic approach to a 2023 iPhone is pretty much as close to settled as we can get in lack of an official Apple announcement.









Unfortunately, very few other things are guaranteed at the moment, which doesn't mean we can't speculate the fourth-gen iPhone SE will likely pack the same A16 SoC as the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max , as well as some hot new camera capabilities... of some sort.



