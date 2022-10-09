Trusted insider revises expectations for the iPhone SE 4

iPhone XR









The iPhone SE 3 was powered by the same premium chip as the flagship iPhone phones, had pretty good cameras, and offered snappy performance, but its dated design with a tiny 4.7 inches screen and big bezels didn't win over many customers despite its reasonable $449 price tag.

iPhone SE 4 could be a mash-up of two failed strategies





We have been hearing back-and-forth rumors about the fourth-gen iPhone SE and there has also been chatter about an iPhone SE Plus. Today, trusted insider Ross Young has revealed some specs for the standard iPhone SE 4.





Talking to MacRumors , Young said that he believes the next iPhone SE will sport a 6.1-inch LCD panel and a notch cutout a la the iPhone XR. This is in line with a report that indicated the iPhone SE 4 would be modeled after the 2018 iPhone XR. The current iPhone SE is based on the iPhone 8.





The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus have also retained the notch, while the Pros have abandoned it for a pill-shaped cutout.





Young was previously expecting the iPhone SE 4 to have a hole-shaped cutout for the front camera.





He hasn't said whether the next iPhone SE will also have the Face ID tech for authenticating users, though the inclusion of the notch does sort of imply that. Having said that, the SE is a budget series and some reports have said that the next model might stick with Touch ID to keep costs down. It's likely that the Touch ID sensor will be embedded in the side button.





Other details are still up in the air and it's not abundantly clear whether the phone will be released next year or in 2024.





The iPhone 14 starts at $799 and packs the same chip, design, and cameras as its predecessor, which might be why consumers are not drawn to it. A budget iPhone with a compact but not tiny display, a palatable design, and a year-old chip might help attract those who don't want to spring for the so-called new models but still want to stay in the Apple ecosystem.