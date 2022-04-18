 Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price - PhoneArena

Deals

Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price

Adrian Diaconescu
By
0
Amazon knocks Apple's 2021 iPad 10.2 down to a new record low price
This might seem odd to a non-Apple fan, but of all the different iPads on the market today (and there are quite a few of them with different screen sizes and specifications), the most affordable model is the one that's almost never found at a substantial discount with no strings attached.

That... doesn't really change today (as much as we'd love to tell you differently), but for what it's worth, the 2021-released iPad 9 is cheaper than ever before at the time of this writing in a silver paint job. Previously marked down by no more than 20 bucks, the Wi-Fi-only 64GB storage version of the 10.2-inch slate can now be had from Amazon for $39 under its $329 list price at checkout.

That combines the same old $20 instant discount with an extra $19.01 slashed off your order when you add the ninth-gen non-Pro, non-Air, and non-mini iPad to your cart in the aforementioned variant. By no means life-changing, this hot new deal is unlikely to last long... or get much better anytime soon. 

The iPad 10.2 (2021) itself is obviously not set to get a sequel before September (at the earliest), and even then, the internal upgrades and design revisions may not be dramatic enough to justify your wait. Of course, this is absolutely not what we'd call a powerhouse, packing the same Apple A13 Bionic processor as 2019's iPhone 11 lineup and 2020's second-gen iPhone SE, but it is way more affordable than both the fourth and fifth-gen iPad Air from 2020 and 2022.

While not quite as cheap as, say, a member of Amazon's popular family of Android-based Fire slates or Samsung's entry-level 32GB Galaxy Tab A8 configuration, the ninth-gen "regular" iPad undeniably provides great bang for your buck right now with a reasonably large and more than reasonably sharp display in tow, as well as solid battery life, a good old fashioned Touch ID fingerprint sensor, and both Apple Pencil and Smart Keyboard support (with the actual accessories sold separately, of course).

