Apple's main iPhone component supplier says shortages are easing now

2022 starts with an easing chip shortage situation, at least for Apple supplier Foxconn

Display drivers and power management chips were the components that were mostly affecting Apple's manufacturing capabilities and causing delays in shipping for many of Apple's products in 2021. Unfortunately, though, Foxconn stated that despite the situation improving, power management chips are still in short supply.



Although this announcement is indeed an encouraging sign across the tech industry, TSMC on the other hand has warned that chip supplies won't be improving as much throughout 2022. In the future, Foxconn and TSMC are planning to have larger inventories of components in order to avoid situations like this occurring going forward.







The thing is, in reality, the chip shortages and supply chain disruptions seem to have primarily affected low-end vendors with little considerable impact on tech giants such as Apple. Despite that, Cupertino was also inevitably affected by this.







Apple had previously prioritized iPhone 13 shipments over iPad orders

Apple still sets records in revenue despite chip shortages

It seems this entire pretty unfortunate situation with the supply chain disruptions cost Apple $6 billion for the fourth fiscal quarter of 2021, but the company seems to be recovering now and preparing for the new product launches for this year.







