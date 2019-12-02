Click here for the best deals, brought to you by HP and PhoneArena
iOS Apple Tablets Deals

Apple's 2019 iPad Air is on sale at B&H at a huge discount in an LTE-enabled variant

Adrian Diaconescu by Adrian Diaconescu   /  Dec 02, 2019, 2:21 PM
Apple's 2019 iPad Air is on sale at B&H at a huge discount in an LTE-enabled variant
Massively discounted pretty much everywhere for both Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Apple's brand-new 10.2-inch iPad seems by far the best tablet to buy on a tight budget this holiday season. But there's also another 2019-released slate from the Cupertino-based market leader you might want to strongly consider... at the right price.

We're talking about the refreshed 10.5-inch iPad Air, which normally starts at $499. Oddly enough, Best Buy's otherwise massive Cyber Monday sale includes no discounts whatsoever on this particular A12 Bionic-powered model, while Amazon and B&H Photo Video can currently hook you up with an entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration at 30 bucks off its list price.

That's certainly better than nothing, but it's not a lot, and incredibly enough, it's arguably wiser to get a top-of-the-line 256GB storage variant with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity instead right now. That's because B&H is charging a whopping $180 less than usual for that specific iPad Air (2019) model in your choice of gold, silver, or space gray paint jobs.


Check out the deal here 



That still means you have to pay significantly more for the privilege of hoarding 256 gigs of data internally, as well as accessing 4G LTE speeds, compared to purchasing the cheapest configuration, but believe it or not, you can get both the 64 and 256GB cellular-enabled versions of the newest iPad Air at the same exact price. Namely, $599. It's worth pointing out that Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S6 costs $630 at the time of writing at both Samsung and major third-party retailers like Best Buy in a 256GB storage variant equipped solely with Wi-Fi support.

Granted, the early 2019-released iPad Air is actually not Apple's prettiest and fastest tablet, but it's hard to find a better device for mobile entertainment (and content hoarding) at that marked-down price. The only problem is the 10.5-incher is currently backordered, but B&H promises more units are "on the way", needing anywhere between 3 and 14 business days to deliver your perfect Christmas gift.

FEATURED VIDEO

Options

0 Comments

Be the first one to post a comment

Want to comment? Please Log in or sign up.

Latest deals

-$140
apple-2019-ipad-air-b-h-photo-video-deal
Apple's 2019 iPad Air is on sale at B&H at a huge discount in an LTE-enabled variant
-30%
anker-30w-gan-charger-amazon-The-perfect-travel-charger-is-just-23-with-this-Cyber-Monday-deal
The perfect travel charger is just $23 with this Cyber Monday deal
Cyber-Monday-deal-brings-Samsung-Galaxy-Watch-Active-down-to-a-measly-102-with-90-day-warranty
Expires in - 9h 32minCyber Monday deal brings Samsung Galaxy Watch Active down to a measly $102 with 90-day warranty
Fitbit-Versa-2-drops-to-a-new-all-time-low-price-in-the-companys-sitewide-Cyber-Monday-sale
Fitbit Versa 2 drops to a new all-time low price in the company's sitewide Cyber Monday sale
Cash-strapped-mobile-gamers-should-hurry-up-and-claim-this-incredible-Razer-Phone-deal
Cash-strapped mobile gamers should hurry up and claim this incredible Razer Phone deal
Verizon-Cyber-Monday-deals-2019-Heres-which-iPhones-will-be-free
Verizon Cyber Monday deals 2019: Here's which iPhones will be free

Popular stories

samsung-android-10-update-schedule-galaxy-s10-note-10-note-9-more
Samsung reveals official Android 10 update schedule for Galaxy S10, Note 10, Note 9, and many more
State-attorneys-general-call-T-Mobile-Sprint-merger-illegsl
Court filing by 13 state attorneys general calls T-Mobile-Sprint merger "illegal"
Over-100-million-Americans-had-their-personal-data-exposed-in-major-text-data-breach
Over 100 million Americans had their personal data exposed in major text data breach
Samsung-Galaxy-S11-Plus-design-renders-leak
The Samsung Galaxy S11+ looks ridiculous in these leaked renders
One-million-mobile-device-users-are-installing-Disney-Plus-every-day
After two weeks it is clear: Disney+ is a real threat to Netflix
iPhone-11-iPhone-11-Pro-iPhone-11-Pro-Max-Black-Friday-deals-discounts-offers
The best Black Friday iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max deals
Apple-iPhone-12-Pro-Samsung-display
Apple's mysterious 5.4" iPhone 12 Pro will have a top-shelf Samsung display
T-Mobile-magenta-trademark-lawsuit-lemonade
What's magenta named on the Pantone color chart? You'll know when T-Mobile sues you

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.