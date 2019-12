Apple's 2019 iPad Air is on sale at B&H at a huge discount in an LTE-enabled variant

We're talking about the refreshed 10.5-inch iPad Air , which normally starts at $499. Oddly enough, Best Buy's otherwise massive Cyber Monday sale includes no discounts whatsoever on this particular A12 Bionic-powered model, while Amazon and B&H Photo Video can currently hook you up with an entry-level 64GB Wi-Fi-only configuration at 30 bucks off its list price.





That's certainly better than nothing, but it's not a lot, and incredibly enough, it's arguably wiser to get a top-of-the-line 256GB storage variant with both Wi-Fi and cellular connectivity instead right now. That's because B&H is charging a whopping $180 less than usual for that specific iPad Air (2019) model in your choice of gold, silver, or space gray paint jobs.









That still means you have to pay significantly more for the privilege of hoarding 256 gigs of data internally, as well as accessing 4G LTE speeds, compared to purchasing the cheapest configuration, but believe it or not, you can get both the 64 and 256GB cellular-enabled versions of the newest iPad Air at the same exact price. Namely, $599. It's worth pointing out that Samsung's state-of-the-art Galaxy Tab S6 costs $630 at the time of writing at both Samsung and major third-party retailers like Best Buy in a 256GB storage variant equipped solely with Wi-Fi support.





Granted, the early 2019-released iPad Air is actually not Apple's prettiest and fastest tablet , but it's hard to find a better device for mobile entertainment (and content hoarding) at that marked-down price. The only problem is the 10.5-incher is currently backordered, but B&H promises more units are "on the way", needing anywhere between 3 and 14 business days to deliver your perfect Christmas gift.